382 – Kernel Metamorphosis

May 14, 2022 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

1:30 The News

20:32 Security and Privacy Update

31:45 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

56:04 Announcements & Outro

First up in the news: Linux crosses the C; We look into Steam; Flatpak improves; Gnome gets more customizable.

In security and privacy: Bvp47 found after 10 years.

Then in our Wanderings: Moss is shaking in his boots and singing about it; Joe fixes more things; JoshT is back from the farm; Bill keeps trucking; and Norbert goes to Maui.

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

The News

Security Update

Bi-Weekly Wanderings

Moss: This is my first time hosting mintCast. Distro Madness is back at It’s MOSS! I participated in Eurofolk a week ago.

Joe: I was able to get another motherboard for that Dell XPS 13 9360. Between going back to the office and working on the campaign for AISD school board of trustees I have not had much time to work on my own projects. I am back in the office which does make things more difficult when it comes to projects and getting things done. Along with the school board I am feeling a little under prepared today. Also I have been having problems with my garage computer again.

Norbert: Since I’ve become a host on mintCast and have been spending more time talking with native English speakers on this show and occasionally on Linux Saloon, I’ve become more conscious about my pronunciation of certain words, as well as I’ve been trying to improve my accent. I decided to take another look at the Maui Shell, the upcoming DE from Nitrux, which aims to be a good experience on desktops, tablets and phones.

Josh T: I took a trip out to my cousin’s farm in the foothills of California last weekend and spent a couple of days with him and his family. I’d been wanting a decent bluetooth speaker for a while but didn’t want to break the bank on one, so I purchased a Soundcore Motion+ by Anker off of Amazon for a little over $100. I came into the new year firmly set on selling my motorcycle as I just don’t ride much these days but with fuel prices now having eclipsed $5 a gallon. I started to improve my diet this past week and many salads were eaten.

Bill: This week has been more iterative improvements to the work-flow with regards to my other podcast, 3 Fat Truckers. I’ve been having a lot of fun learning how to make proper podcast episodes using Audacity. My work week was somewhat standard, though a bit hectic towards the end. Some challenges we will need to address for the future are the state of Dave and Steve’s internet service. They both have a similar situation where they have excellent download speed, though their upload speed is – shall we say less than stellar.

Announcements

Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on March 20, 2022

Get mintCast converted to your time zone

Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on March 12, 2022

Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible: