381.5 – Raspberry Swing

1:16 Linux Innards
55:53 Check This Out
59:52 Announcements

In our Innards section we talk about Raspberry Pis and other single-board computers.

The Linux Innards

  • Joe: I have a project that I found to be very interesting even though I don’t think that it was very difficult: to use USBIP on the pi so that I can use my headset with my computer while moving around the house without having to switch between multiple devices while podcasting.
  • Moss: I’m using a Pi 4 as a computer and TV server. I keep woossing out on setting up the Pi 3B as a Pihole.
  • Josh: Unfortunately, I do not own a Raspberry Pi or any other similar SoC’s.
  • Bill: I have several Pi’s floating about the place doing various things. I’ve tried several projects with all the devices. I’ll outline some of the more useful things I’ve set my Pi’s up with.
  • Norbert: I never had a Pi but am considering getting one to set it up as a home file server

Check This Out

10 minutes

  • Nala – a prettier terminal front-end for apt
  • cool-retro-term (in Bodhi repo, so probably in Ubuntu) – an uglier terminal but wow it’s cool. Customizable on the run (right-click, settings) [YouTube video]
  • Open Source Voices (A podcast focusing on the person, not the project)

Announcements

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …

  • Norbert and Tony H for our audio production
  • Leo for timestamps and publishing
  • Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
  • Hobstar for our logo
  • initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time sync
  • Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • HPR for our backup Mumble room
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.Thanks, Clem!

Episode Archives

