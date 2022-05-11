381 – Mozilla Does Something Meta

May 11, 2022 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

1:44 The News

12:40 Security and Privacy Update

32:30 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

1:11:35 Announcements & Outro

First up in the news: AMD builds brand new Linux graphics driver support and Ubuntu MATE to add native Flatpak support.

In security and privacy: Arch Linux packages are… outdated? Mozilla does something really Meta, the ‘EARN IT Act’ makes a return, and FLoC was a flop, but Google has some new ideas.

Then in our Wanderings Joe gets another new to me bike, Norbert defeats distro-hopping, Moss goes international, Josh tells us about running Manjaro, and Bill is truckcasting.

Joe got my care package from Moss to work on, which t included 2 sets of headphones and 2 handheld tape recorders. He took some vacation days this last week in order to try and get some campaign stuff done for the school board. Norbert hasn’t distrohopped for a couple of months and thinks he found his perfect distros in Fedora, Arch and Void. Moss was preparing for Episode 030 of Distrohoppers’ Digest and has been making episodes of Full Circle Weekly News. He participated in Eurofilk, a singing and sharing Zoom meeting which happens every couple weeks. Josh T replaced my trusty Debian 11 install and have opted to live in the Manjaro world for a while. Bill has been getting his new podcast up and running.



Announcements

Wrap-up

