381 – Mozilla Does Something Meta
1:44 The News
12:40 Security and Privacy Update
32:30 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:11:35 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news: AMD builds brand new Linux graphics driver support and Ubuntu MATE to add native Flatpak support.
In security and privacy: Arch Linux packages are… outdated? Mozilla does something really Meta, the ‘EARN IT Act’ makes a return, and FLoC was a flop, but Google has some new ideas.
Then in our Wanderings Joe gets another new to me bike, Norbert defeats distro-hopping, Moss goes international, Josh tells us about running Manjaro, and Bill is truckcasting.
Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.
The News
- AMD Quietly Working On New Linux GPU Driver Support Block By Block
- Less than 10% of Firefox users on Linux are running Wayland
- Ubuntu MATE 22.04 to add native support for Flatpak
Security Update
- Arch Linux could use some help with toolchain maintenance
- US senators want the ‘EARN IT’ bill to scan all messages online
- Mozilla partners with Meta to create “Privacy Preserving Advertising Technology”
- Google abandons FLoC, introduces Topics API to replace tracking cookies
- Multiple vulnerabilities put 40 million Ubuntu users at risk
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
-
-
- Joe got my care package from Moss to work on, which t included 2 sets of headphones and 2 handheld tape recorders. He took some vacation days this last week in order to try and get some campaign stuff done for the school board.
- Norbert hasn’t distrohopped for a couple of months and thinks he found his perfect distros in Fedora, Arch and Void.
- Moss was preparing for Episode 030 of Distrohoppers’ Digest and has been making episodes of Full Circle Weekly News. He participated in Eurofilk, a singing and sharing Zoom meeting which happens every couple weeks.
- Josh T replaced my trusty Debian 11 install and have opted to live in the Manjaro world for a while.
- Bill has been getting his new podcast up and running.
-
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on March 6, 2022
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on February 26, 2022
- Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, jb@mintcast.org, Buy Joe a coffee
- Norbert – norbert@mintcast.org
- Josh T – jt@mintcast.org, Josh Thacker on Discord, and @Metal_FOSS on Twitter
- Nishant – nishant@mintcast.org,riconghost on instagram, riconghost@Github, Ghost.Ricon on DIscord, maverick00783 @ Steam
- Moss – bardmoss@pm.me, you can hear me on Distrohoppers’ Digest and Full Circle Weekly News, and you can find more contact information for me on It’s MOSS.
- Bill – bill@mintcast.org, @wchouser3 on Twitter,and Bill_H on Discord
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:
- Norbert and Tony H for our audio production
- Leo for timestamps and publishing
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo
- initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.Thanks, Clem!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS