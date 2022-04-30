380.5 – Master and Apprentice (LPIC-1)

April 30, 2022 MP3, OGG, Podcast

1:16 Linux Innards

30:18 Vibrations From the Ether

35:26 Check This Out

37:43 Announcements

In our Innards section, we strive to become certified Linux administrators and discuss the LPIC-1 exam.

The Linux Innards

Budget? Do you like classes? Bootcamps?

No budget LPIC-1 Exam Objectives 101 & 102, Penguin Tutor, this Youtube video, Linux Courses at Cybrary, Arch Wiki, the Ubuntu Server Guide, Red Hat System Administrator’s Guide and the openSUSE Leap’s Reference Guide Use the objectives. Take each detail to the Arch Wiki. Don’t be afraid to fall down the link rabbit hole. Find that detail and read the references in the various Guides for the different distros. Follow all examples. Ask the questions in forums, Discords or Reddit. VM’s VM’s VM’s VM’s A tiny budget (~$20) Do everything above and Find a used copy of the Sybex Practice Tests. It’s 1000 questions. Cheapest, by far. A moderate budget (~$100) Sign up for something like CBTNuggets or ITPro.tv for two months and make a commitment to actually use those two months wisely. Professional content and interaction with fellow forum members.

These tests are not particularly difficult, but they cover such a wide array of topics you can easily lose track and it’s easy to forget little details.

If all you’re interested in is passing, you can probably get by pretty easily in a couple months of 8-10 hours studied per week. Probably less. This approach is really just memorization, though.

If you actually want to understand the material, you should spin up some virtual servers and actually use the commands. You can do it all on VMs with lots of small vDisks, multiple NICs, connect them to each other, and the software’s all free.

The test is fairly straightforward. Multiple choice and fill in the blank style questions. That's it. You either know it or you don't.

Check This Out

10 minutes

Extension Manager – a better alternative to the Gnome Extensions app

– a better alternative to the Gnome Extensions app adw-gtk – A GTK3 theme that looks like GTK4/libadwaita

