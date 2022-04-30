MP3, OGG, Podcast

380.5 – Master and Apprentice (LPIC-1)

1:16 Linux Innards
30:18 Vibrations From the Ether
35:26 Check This Out
37:43 Announcements

In our Innards section, we strive to become certified Linux administrators and discuss the LPIC-1 exam.

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

The Linux Innards

  • Budget? Do you like classes? Bootcamps?
    • No budget
    • A tiny budget (~$20)
      • Do everything above and
      • Find a used copy of the Sybex Practice Tests. It’s 1000 questions. Cheapest, by far.
    • A moderate budget (~$100)
      • Sign up for something like CBTNuggets or ITPro.tv for two months and make a commitment to actually use those two months wisely. Professional content and interaction with fellow forum members.
  • These tests are not particularly difficult, but they cover such a wide array of topics you can easily lose track and it’s easy to forget little details.
  • If all you’re interested in is passing, you can probably get by pretty easily in a couple months of 8-10 hours studied per week. Probably less. This approach is really just memorization, though.
  • If you actually want to understand the material, you should spin up some virtual servers and actually use the commands. You can do it all on VMs with lots of small vDisks, multiple NICs, connect them to each other, and the software’s all free.
  • The test is fairly straightforward. Multiple choice and fill in the blank style questions. That’s it. You either know it or you don’t.

Check This Out

10 minutes

  • Extension Manager – a better alternative to the Gnome Extensions app
  • adw-gtk – A GTK3 theme that looks like GTK4/libadwaita

Announcements

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …

  • Norbert for our audio production
  • Leo for timestamps and publishing
  • Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
  • Hobstar for our logo
  • initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time sync
  • Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • HPR for our backup Mumble room
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.Thanks, Clem!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Matrix
Reddit
MeWe

Episode Archives

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.