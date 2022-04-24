380 – Leo makes an appearance
1:45 The News
33:09 Security Update
57:43 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:30:48 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news, Raspberry Pi OS has a 64-bit version, Nvidia has a release, System76 releases their scheduler, the This Week in Gnome blog, Slackware and Peppermint OS have new releases and Debian uses Arch.
In security, PolicyKit vulnerability lies dormant for a decade, GNU coreutils are being rewritten in Rust, Ubuntu improves low memory handling andSurfshark VPN jumps the shark.
Then in our Wanderings, Moss strikes a chord, Norbert further bodges his system, Bill gets more air time, Leo goes on an XL MX adventure, Joe runs for board and Nishant is distro hopping.
The News
20 minutes
- Raspberry Pi’s RaspberryPiOS Finally Spins 64-bit Version
- NVIDIA 510.47.03 Driver Released with support for Kernel 5.17 and Vulkan 1.3
- System76-Scheduler is a Rust-based tool To Improve Responsiveness
- This Week in Gnome – New Year, New Calendar, New Screencast Utility
- Slackware 15.0 Officially Released, Powered by Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS
- Peppermint OS 11 Released, Now Based on Debian and Xfce
- Project Una launches
Security Update
- 12-Year-Old PolKit Local Privilege Escalation Flaw Now Patched
- Rust-written replacement to GNU Coreutils progressing, some binaries now faster
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Integrating systemd-oomd For Improving Low Memory Handling
- Surfshark VPN Revelations
- Surfshark merged with Nord
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Moss joined the February Album Writing Month
- Norbert found a way to save space when dual-booting
- Bill starts a new podcast titled 3 Fat Truckers
- Leo tries MX Linux and gives Gnome a real fair shake
- Joe started testing usbip on his Pi 4
- Nishant has been preparing for LPIC-1
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on February 20, 2022
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on January 12, 2022
- Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone
Wrap-up
