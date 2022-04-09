379.5 – Phishing Season

April 9, 2022 MP3, OGG, Podcast

1:06 Linux Innards

42:46 Check This Out

44:16 Announcements & Outro

In our Innards section, we talk about how much security is enough.

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

Check This Out

Announcements

ext Episode – 2 pm US Central time on February 6, 2022

Get mintCast converted to your time zonebig-logo-website

Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on January 29, 2022

Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …