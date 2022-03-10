379 – There Can Be Only One

March 10, 2022 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

1:38 The News

25:43 Security Update

34:58 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

1:00:23 Announcements & Outro

First up in the News, Linux Mint Edge is out, PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition can be ordered, Gnome and Plasma have new versions you can test, Nvidia and Wayland play nicely on Plasma, and we are all mocking Cosmic,

In security, FOSS is a national security issue and Microsoft decides not to force locks.

Then in our Wanderings, Joe fixes things, Moss installs things, Bill works on things and Norbert writes things down.

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

The News

Security Update

Bi-Weekly Wanderings

Joe serviced all the bikes in his backyard and watched the crypto market crash

Moss upgraded his RAM and been working on Distrohoppers’ Digest

Bill has been working on a new podcast with some of his friends

Norbert had a misadventure with Arch linux updates

Announcements

ext Episode – 2 pm US Central time on February 6, 2022

Get mintCast converted to your time zone

Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on January 29, 2022

Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …