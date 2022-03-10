MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

379 – There Can Be Only One

1:38 The News
25:43 Security Update
34:58 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:00:23 Announcements & Outro

First up in the News, Linux Mint Edge is out, PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition can be ordered, Gnome and Plasma have new versions you can test, Nvidia and Wayland play nicely on Plasma, and we are all mocking Cosmic,

In security, FOSS is a national security issue and Microsoft decides not to force locks.

Then in our Wanderings, Joe fixes things, Moss installs things, Bill works on things and Norbert writes things down.

The News

Security Update

Bi-Weekly Wanderings

  • Joe serviced all the bikes in his backyard and watched the crypto market crash
  • Moss upgraded his RAM and been working on Distrohoppers’ Digest
  • Bill has been working on a new podcast with some of his friends
  • Norbert had a misadventure with Arch linux updates

Announcements

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …

  • Norbert for our audio production
  • Leo for timestamps and publishing
  • Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
  • Hobstar for our logo
  • initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time sync
  • Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • HPR for our backup Mumble room
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>

