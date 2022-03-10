379 – There Can Be Only One
1:38 The News
25:43 Security Update
34:58 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:00:23 Announcements & Outro
First up in the News, Linux Mint Edge is out, PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition can be ordered, Gnome and Plasma have new versions you can test, Nvidia and Wayland play nicely on Plasma, and we are all mocking Cosmic,
In security, FOSS is a national security issue and Microsoft decides not to force locks.
Then in our Wanderings, Joe fixes things, Moss installs things, Bill works on things and Norbert writes things down.
The News
- Linux Mint’s Brand New Edge ISO is Available to Download!
- You Can Now Pre-Order the PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition Linux Smartphone
- GNOME 42 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Testing
- KDE Plasma 5.24 Beta Released with New Overview Effect, and More
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Be Powered by Linux 5.15 LTS, Ship with GNOME 42
- New Mockups of System76’s Plan for Applets in COSMIC Desktop
Security Update
- After Log4j, Open-Source Software Is Now a National Security Issue
- Microsoft’s new security chip will not lock devices to Windows 11 as feared
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Joe serviced all the bikes in his backyard and watched the crypto market crash
- Moss upgraded his RAM and been working on Distrohoppers’ Digest
- Bill has been working on a new podcast with some of his friends
- Norbert had a misadventure with Arch linux updates
