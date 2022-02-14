378 – Reaching Enlightenment
1:37 The News
23:17 Security Update
26:04 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:05:52 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news, Mint 20.3 Una is released, Pipewire has a new release and Solus co-lead resigns
In security, Ubuntu Kernel update fixes vulnerabilities and Ryzen Mobile CPU’s and Pluton Security
In our Wanderings, Joe talks about the HPR New Year Show, Norbert watched a new series, Bill has been on the grind with cold temperatures, Nishant joined the Serenity OS team and Moss is back
Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.
The News
- Mint 20.3 Una
- PipeWire 0.3.43 Released With Many Fixes
- Solus Linux Co-Lead Resigns, Joins Serpent OS and Plans to Fork Budgie Under a New Organization
- KDE Gets A 2022 Roadmap – Plasma Wayland To Shine, Updated Breeze Icons
- Enlightenment 0.25 Desktop Environment Released
- Steam On Linux Ended 2021 At 1.11% Marketshare
Security Update
- New Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Updates Fix 9 Vulnerabilities, Patch Now
- AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile CPUs Feature Microsoft’s Pluton Security
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Joe
- HPR New Year Show, headphones, fixing laptop, CES
- Norbert
- Arcane, Gentoo
- Moss
- ThinkPad, Distrohoppers’ Digest
- Bill
- Setting up a new desktop, Bodhi Linux
- Nishant
- Serenity OS, birthday
Announcements
- Our next episode will be Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.
- Check when this will be in your local timezone
- Our next Saturday live stream will be Saturday, JJanuary 15, 2022 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.
Check when this will be in your local timezone
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Norbert – [email protected]
- The Other Other Josh – [email protected], Josh Thacker on Discord, and @Metal_FOSS on Twitter
- Nishant – [email protected],riconghost on instagram, [email protected], Ghost.Ricon on DIscord, maverick00783 @ Steam
- Moss – [email protected], you can hear me on Distrohoppers’ Digest and Full Circle Weekly News, and you can find more contact information for me on It’s MOSS.
- Bill – [email protected], @wchouser3 on Twitter,and Bill_H on Discord
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Norbert for our audio production
- Leo for timestamps and publishing
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo
- initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS