378 – Reaching Enlightenment

1:37 The News

23:17 Security Update

26:04 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

1:05:52 Announcements & Outro

First up in the news, Mint 20.3 Una is released, Pipewire has a new release and Solus co-lead resigns

In security, Ubuntu Kernel update fixes vulnerabilities and Ryzen Mobile CPU’s and Pluton Security

In our Wanderings, Joe talks about the HPR New Year Show, Norbert watched a new series, Bill has been on the grind with cold temperatures, Nishant joined the Serenity OS team and Moss is back

Joe HPR New Year Show, headphones, fixing laptop, CES

Norbert Arcane, Gentoo

Moss ThinkPad, Distrohoppers’ Digest

Bill Setting up a new desktop, Bodhi Linux

Nishant Serenity OS, birthday



