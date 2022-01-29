377.5 – Predicting Predicaments

January 29, 2022 MP3, OGG, Podcast

1:30 Linux Innards

56:32 Check This Out

57:28 Announcements & Outro

In our Linux Innards, we review our 2021 predictions and make our new predictions for 2022.

The Linux Innards

Our predictions for the new year

Joe Steam Deck will be a success and will contribute to the number of Linux machines in the wild The Chip shortage will continue and prices on computers will remain high Graphics card prices will somewhat return to normal as a new hardware competitor will come out that will be better for crypto than graphics cards

Norbert When using the proprietary Nvidia drivers on Ubuntu, Wayland will be at least enabled on Ubuntu 22.04 and will be the default session in 22.10 EndeavourOS will be in first place on DistroWatch on the default 6-month ranking list at some point during the year GTK theming will still be viable with GTK4, but with libraries as opposed to CSS Increased focus on Wayland will lead to development of the X12 protocol

Josh Hawk Steam Deck will succeed (not everyone will cancel orders) SteamOS will only be really good on steam deck Pop OS will have at least a beta of their new DE by end of 2022. Community arguments about Gnome will worsen and lead to many leaving Gnome as users. Alma Linux will become more popular than RHEL/CentOS Stream.

Nishant Gaming on Linux will pick up. Fedora will lead the forefront in adoption of latest kernel/DE I will make my foray into Linux System Administration. Linux phones will double in number and power in 2022. I am throwing my elbows out here, Linux will overtake Mac OS in market share by end of 2022

Bill The Steam Deck will not ship in February Asahi Linux will gain hardware acceleration on the Mac



Announcements

Our next episode will be Sunday, January 9, 2021 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.

Check when this will be in your local timezone

Our next Saturday live stream will be Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.

Check when this will be in your local timezone

Wrap-up

