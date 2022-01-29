MP3, OGG, Podcast

377.5 – Predicting Predicaments

1:30 Linux Innards
56:32 Check This Out
57:28 Announcements & Outro

In our Linux Innards, we review our 2021 predictions and make our new predictions for 2022.

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. YouTube.

The Linux Innards

Our predictions for the new year

  • Joe
    • Steam Deck will be a success and will contribute to the number of Linux machines in the wild
    • The Chip shortage will continue and prices on computers will remain high
    • Graphics card prices will somewhat return to normal as a new hardware competitor will come out that will be better for crypto than graphics cards
  • Norbert
    • When using the proprietary Nvidia drivers on Ubuntu, Wayland will be at least enabled on Ubuntu 22.04 and will be the default session in 22.10
    • EndeavourOS will be in first place on DistroWatch on the default 6-month ranking list at some point during the year
    • GTK theming will still be viable with GTK4, but with libraries as opposed to CSS
    • Increased focus on Wayland will lead to development of the X12 protocol
  • Josh Hawk
    • Steam Deck will succeed (not everyone will cancel orders)
    • SteamOS will only be really good on steam deck
    • Pop OS will have at least a beta of their new DE by end of 2022.
    • Community arguments about Gnome will worsen and lead to many leaving Gnome as users.
    • Alma Linux will become more popular than RHEL/CentOS Stream.
  • Nishant
    • Gaming on Linux will pick up.
    • Fedora will lead the forefront in adoption of latest kernel/DE
    • I will make my foray into Linux System Administration.
    • Linux phones will double in number and power in 2022.
    • I am throwing my elbows out here, Linux will overtake Mac OS in market share by end of 2022
  • Bill
    • The Steam Deck will not ship in February
    • Asahi Linux will gain hardware acceleration on the Mac

Check This Out

Announcements

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …

  • Norbert for our audio production
  • Leo for timestamps and publishing
  • Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
  • Hobstar for our logo
  • initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time sync
  • Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • HPR for our backup Mumble room
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Matrix
Reddit
MeWe

Episode Archives

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.