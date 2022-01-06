377 – Zero Days of Christmas
1:56 The News
21:20 Security Update
32:54 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:20:55 Announcements & Outro
In the news, Pop OS 21.10 is released, GNOME 42 – Top New Feature and Release Detail, ReactOS 0.4.14 has been released, Krita 5.0 has been released, and there’s yet another desktop environment on the horizon
In security, a grub update causes problems with Ubuntu and a Log4shell update
Then in our wanderings, Joe’s on vacation, Norbert’s full of gingerbread, Nishant is surviving the winter, Josh is on Windows, and Bill’s just glad to be here
The News
- Pop OS 21.10 has been released
- GNOME 42 – Top New Feature and Release Details
- ReactOS 0.4.14 has been released
- Krita 5.0 has been released
- Apple helps Asahi Linux developers
- Nitrux announced their new desktop environment
Security Update
- Ubuntu Developers Figuring Out Dual-Boot Changes Ahead Of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- The Log4Shell 0-day, four days on: What is it, and how bad is it really?
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Joe
- Vacationing, Troubleshooting, Testing Docker, and VPNing
- Norbert
- XFCE WM Hybrid, zentile, OpenSUSE
- Nishant
- Josh
- Bill
Announcements
- Our next episode will be Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.
- Check when this will be in your local timezone
- Our next Saturday live stream will be Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.
Check when this will be in your local timezone
Wrap-up
