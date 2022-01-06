377 – Zero Days of Christmas

January 6, 2022 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

1:56 The News

21:20 Security Update

32:54 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

1:20:55 Announcements & Outro

In the news, Pop OS 21.10 is released, GNOME 42 – Top New Feature and Release Detail, ReactOS 0.4.14 has been released, Krita 5.0 has been released, and there’s yet another desktop environment on the horizon

In security, a grub update causes problems with Ubuntu and a Log4shell update

Then in our wanderings, Joe’s on vacation, Norbert’s full of gingerbread, Nishant is surviving the winter, Josh is on Windows, and Bill’s just glad to be here

Joe Vacationing, Troubleshooting, Testing Docker, and VPNing

Norbert XFCE WM Hybrid, zentile, OpenSUSE

Nishant

Josh

Bill

Announcements

