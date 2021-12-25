376.5 – Getting Ac-CLI-mated
1:30 Linux Innards
26:21 Vibrations from the Ether
33:13 Check This Out
35:44 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, we talk about our favorite command line tools
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Linux Innards
- Joe
- Immersion!
- Docker
- Youtube-DL
- Transmission-CLI
- ffmpeg
- Over the Wire: Wargames – Bandit
- The Frugal Computer Guy – Linux Command Line: Overview
- Josh
- apt
- nano
- htop
- touch
- man
- Joe Collins’ Bash Basics Parts 1-8
- Norbert
- Youtube-DL
- auto-cpufreq
- paru
- nano
- git, htop, ln, sudo, cfdisk
- Clayton
- GUI not CLI!
Vibrations from the Ether
- William H
- Hilander
Check This Out
Announcements
Wrap-up
- Clayton
