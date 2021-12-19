376 – Joe, Do You Copy?

December 19, 2021 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

1:46 The News

16:16 Security Update

23:52 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

52:38 Announcements & Outro

First up in the news, Linux Mint monthly news, Europe embraces open source, Debian has browser issues, Fedora goes all in on Wayland, Firefox helps you fight spam, And the Linux kernel gets rusty

In security, Ubuntu Kernel Security Patches, FGKASLR gets closer to mainline, Data stealing malware hides on Linux servers, Go Daddy data breach

In our Wanderings, Joe does some 3d printing, Josh got a new monitor, Norbert switches OS’s, and Clayton looks back

Joe 3d printing, crypto, food

Josh Health, monitors, outdoors

Norbert Debian testing, Gnome, Japanese

Clayton The old days, SSD’s, printing



Our next episode will be Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.

Check when this will be in your local timezone

Our next Saturday live stream will be Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.

Check when this will be in your local timezone

