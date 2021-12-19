376 – Joe, Do You Copy?
1:46 The News
16:16 Security Update
23:52 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
52:38 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news, Linux Mint monthly news, Europe embraces open source, Debian has browser issues, Fedora goes all in on Wayland, Firefox helps you fight spam, And the Linux kernel gets rusty
In security, Ubuntu Kernel Security Patches, FGKASLR gets closer to mainline, Data stealing malware hides on Linux servers, Go Daddy data breach
In our Wanderings, Joe does some 3d printing, Josh got a new monitor, Norbert switches OS’s, and Clayton looks back
The News
- Linux Mint Blog-November
- The European Commission Will Make its Software Solutions Open Source for Public Benefit
- The Sad State Of Web Browser Support Currently Within Debian
- Fedora 36 Planning To Run Wayland By Default With NVIDIA’s Proprietary Driver
- Firefox Relay is Now Out of Beta & Adds New Premium Plan to Help Protect Your Real Email Address
- Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted
Security Update
- New Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Patches for 6 Vulnerabilities
- FGKASLR Appears Closer To Mainline For Improving Linux Security
- New Payment Data Stealing Malware Hides in Nginx Process on Linux Servers
- Go Daddy Data Breach
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Joe
- 3d printing, crypto, food
- Josh
- Health, monitors, outdoors
- Norbert
- Debian testing, Gnome, Japanese
- Clayton
- The old days, SSD’s, printing
Announcements
- Our next episode will be Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.
- Check when this will be in your local timezone
- Our next Saturday live stream will be Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.
Check when this will be in your local timezone
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Norbert – [email protected]
- The Other Other Josh – [email protected], Josh Thacker on Discord, and @Metal_FOSS on Twitter
- Nishant – [email protected],riconghost on instagram, [email protected], Ghost.Ricon on DIscord, maverick00783 @ Steam
- Clayton
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Norbert for our audio production
- Leo for timestamps and publishing
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo
- initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
