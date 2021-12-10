375.5 – One Is the Loneliest Number
1:46 Linux Innards
42:07 Vibrations from the Ether
51:07 Check This Out
54:28 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, fragmentation
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.
Linux Innards
- Joe
- Inevitable
- Innovative
- Provides an outlet for many
- Yes it is somewhat daunting for a new linux user to pick that first distro
- Tony
- One of the benefits and one of the drawbacks of a free and open culture in Linux. Some loved Distributions over the years have started because someone wanted things in ‘Their’ Linux system to be a certain way and initially released an ISO to share with others, some of these even live on after the original creator moves on.
- Gives a wide variety of choices to the user. DE wise for me if Gnome was the only option I would probably have gone back to Windows even windows 10 is more to my liking as a DE
- As for Distroes the issue again is choice, some like a lightweight minimal system and only install the apps they use, while some prefer all the bells and whistles to be installed. This is also helpful if offline for long periods or on a Data capped ISP
- Norbert
- Choice of defaults
- Not all may work
- Josh
- Freedom of choice lies at the heart of free open source software and is preferable to less choice
- Good for devs as they get to work on the projects they are passionate about
- Good for users who get to experience the vision of the devs
- Differentiates Linux from proprietary OS’s
- Choice paralysis is a thing but not in this case
- Arguments for this being the reason that proprietary software companies don’t cater to Linux has been nullified by universal package formats
- Drawback is that applications utilizing non-native toolkit can appear out of place
Vibrations from the Ether
- Joshua M
Check This Out
- Session Messenger
- This is NOT going Well… Linux Gaming Challenge Pt.2
- Hot Edges & Custom Hot Corners Extended
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on Sunday, December 12
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on Saturday, December 18th
- Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Norbert – [email protected]
- The Other Other Josh – [email protected], Josh Thacker on Discord, and @Metal_FOSS on Twitter
- Nishant – [email protected],riconghost on instagram, [email protected], Ghost.Ricon on DIscord, maverick00783 @ Steam
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Norbert for our audio production
- Leo for timestamps and publishing
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo
- initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS