375 – Linux! I Choose You!

1:47 The News

17:04 Security Update

22:13 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

47:16 Announcements & Outro

First up in the news, a German state chooses Linux, Slackware is closer to release, Cinnamon has an update, and more

In security, more ransomware for Linux, EU wants more cyber security, and apt is now safer to use

Then in our Wanderings, Joe has bluetooth problems, Norbert goes mad scientist, Josh does a flip, and Tony has some sad news