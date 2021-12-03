375 – Linux! I Choose You!
1:47 The News
17:04 Security Update
22:13 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
47:16 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news, a German state chooses Linux, Slackware is closer to release, Cinnamon has an update, and more
In security, more ransomware for Linux, EU wants more cyber security, and apt is now safer to use
Then in our Wanderings, Joe has bluetooth problems, Norbert goes mad scientist, Josh does a flip, and Tony has some sad news
The News
- No More Microsoft! This German State Plans to Switch 25,000 Windows PCs to Linux and LibreOffice
- Slackware 15.0 Takes Another Step Closer To Release With RC2
- Cinnamon 5.2 Desktop Environment Released
- KDE Plasma 5.24 Adds Overview Effect Inspired By GNOME’s Activities Overview
- Microsoft Working On Direct3D 12 Video Acceleration For Mesa
- New Features & Improvements to Expect in GIMP 3.0 Release
- Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux 5.16 Kernel Release Candidate
Security Update
- Hive ransomware now encrypts Linux and FreeBSD systems
- EU needs more cybersecurity graduates, says ENISA infosec agency – pointing at growing list of master’s degree courses
- Version 2.3.12 of the apt package manager now prevents breaking your system
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Joe
- Norbert
- Josh
- Tony
Announcements
- Our next episode will be Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.
- Check when this will be in your local timezone
- Our next Saturday live stream will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.
Check when this will be in your local timezone
Wrap-up
