374 – Mounted Archery

November 17, 2021 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

1:49 The News

10:37 Security Update

20:35 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

41:38 Announcements & Outro

First up in the news, Linux Mint Monthly News, Firefox 94 released, Steam OS announcement, System76 Desktop announcement, Intel has been doing this for a long time and Nvidia released a fix

In security, A Dutch newspaper gets hacked, Azure is vulnerable, and AMD and Intel have more security flaws

Then in our Wanderings, Joe works on an xbox, Josh remodels a bathroom, Tony got a new phone and Norbert tells us about running arch

Our next episode will be Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.

Check when this will be in your local timezone

Our next Saturday live stream will be Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.

Check when this will be in your local timezone

