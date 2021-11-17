374 – Mounted Archery
1:49 The News
10:37 Security Update
20:35 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
41:38 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news, Linux Mint Monthly News, Firefox 94 released, Steam OS announcement, System76 Desktop announcement, Intel has been doing this for a long time and Nvidia released a fix
In security, A Dutch newspaper gets hacked, Azure is vulnerable, and AMD and Intel have more security flaws
Then in our Wanderings, Joe works on an xbox, Josh remodels a bathroom, Tony got a new phone and Norbert tells us about running arch
Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.
The News
- Linux Mint Monthly News, November
- Firefox 94, the release we’ve been waiting for?
- Valve Says SteamOS 3.0 Will Be Available for Everyone to Download and Install
- System76 is Building its Own Desktop Environment
- Intel Celebrates 50 years of their 4004 microprocessor
- NVIDIA 470.86 Linux Driver Released With VRR/G-SYNC Fix
Security Update
- Dutch newspaper accuses US spy agencies of orchestrating 2016 Booking.com breach
- ChaosDB: Infosec bods could pull anyone’s plaintext Azure Cosmos DB keys at will from Microsoft admin tools
- AMD reveals an Epyc 50 flaws – 23 of them rated high severity. Intel has 25 bugs, too
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Joe
- Josh
- Tony
- Norbert
Announcements
- Our next episode will be Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.
- Check when this will be in your local timezone
- Our next Saturday live stream will be Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2 pm US Central Standard Time, 8 pm UTC/GMT.
Check when this will be in your local timezone
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Norbert – [email protected]
- The Other Other Josh – [email protected], Josh Thacker on Discord, and @Metal_FOSS on Twitter
- Nishant – [email protected],riconghost on instagram, [email protected], Ghost.Ricon on DIscord, maverick00783 @ Steam
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Norbert for our audio production
- Leo for timestamps and publishing
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo
- initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS