MP3, OGG, Podcast

373.5 – App-Get Install

1:39 Linux Innards
28:54 Vibrations from the Ether
35:16 Check This Out
41:57 Announcements & Outro

In our Innards section, we discuss the applications that we use most often

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

Linux Innards

  • Joe
    • Cura
    • Standard Notes
    • Resilio Sync
  • Tony
    • Firefox
    • GIMP
    • Inkscape
    • Audacity
  • Norbert
    • Brave
    • LibreOffice
    • OBS
    • Photoshop
    • Premiere Pro
    • Illustrator
  •  Josh
    • Firefox
    • Lollypop
    • EasyTAG
    • Syncthing
    • GnuCash

Vibrations from the Ether

  • Alfred

Check This Out

Announcements

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …

  • Norbert for our audio production
  • Leo for timestamps and publishing
  • Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
  • Hobstar for our logo
  • initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time sync
  • Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • HPR for our backup Mumble room
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Matrix
Reddit
MeWe

Episode Archives

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.