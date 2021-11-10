373.5 – App-Get Install
1:39 Linux Innards
28:54 Vibrations from the Ether
35:16 Check This Out
41:57 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, we discuss the applications that we use most often
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.
Linux Innards
- Joe
- Cura
- Standard Notes
- Resilio Sync
- Tony
- Firefox
- GIMP
- Inkscape
- Audacity
- Norbert
- Brave
- LibreOffice
- OBS
- Photoshop
- Premiere Pro
- Illustrator
- Josh
- Firefox
- Lollypop
- EasyTAG
- Syncthing
- GnuCash
Vibrations from the Ether
- Alfred
Check This Out
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on Sunday, November 14th
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on Saturday November 20th
- Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Norbert – [email protected]
- The Other Other Josh – [email protected], Josh Thacker on Discord, and @Metal_FOSS on Twitter
- Nishant – [email protected],riconghost on instagram, [email protected], Ghost.Ricon on DIscord, maverick00783 @ Steam
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Norbert for our audio production
- Leo for timestamps and publishing
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo
- initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS