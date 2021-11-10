373.5 – App-Get Install

November 10, 2021 MP3, OGG, Podcast

1:39 Linux Innards

28:54 Vibrations from the Ether

35:16 Check This Out

41:57 Announcements & Outro

In our Innards section, we discuss the applications that we use most often

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

Linux Innards

Joe Cura Standard Notes Resilio Sync

Tony Firefox GIMP Inkscape Audacity

Norbert Brave LibreOffice OBS Photoshop Premiere Pro Illustrator



Josh Firefox Lollypop EasyTAG Syncthing GnuCash



Vibrations from the Ether

Alfred

Check This Out

Announcements

Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on Sunday, November 14th

Get mintCast converted to your time zone

Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on Saturday November 20th

Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …