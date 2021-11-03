MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

373 – Ex-SUSE Me, Microsoft?

1:49 The News
10:37 Security Update
21:47 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
45:39 Announcements & Outro

First up in the news, Raspberry PI Zero 2 W, Xorg has something new, SUSE goes Edge, A new MX linux, and Microsoft Blunders

In security, an NPM library gets hijacked, Proton will not retain your data, Firefox implements GPC, and black Friday scams abound

Then in our Wanderings, Joe tries his hand at tv repair, Norbert plays with legos, Tony shops for a new pc, and Josh gets a new throne

The News

Security Update

Bi-Weekly Wanderings

Announcements

Wrap-up

