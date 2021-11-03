373 – Ex-SUSE Me, Microsoft?

November 3, 2021 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

1:49 The News

10:37 Security Update

21:47 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

45:39 Announcements & Outro

First up in the news, Raspberry PI Zero 2 W, Xorg has something new, SUSE goes Edge, A new MX linux, and Microsoft Blunders

In security, an NPM library gets hijacked, Proton will not retain your data, Firefox implements GPC, and black Friday scams abound

Then in our Wanderings, Joe tries his hand at tv repair, Norbert plays with legos, Tony shops for a new pc, and Josh gets a new throne

Joe https://github.com/bluppfisk/coinprice-indicator

Norbert

Tony YouTube channel

Nishant

Announcements

Wrap-up

