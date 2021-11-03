373 – Ex-SUSE Me, Microsoft?
1:49 The News
10:37 Security Update
21:47 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
45:39 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news, Raspberry PI Zero 2 W, Xorg has something new, SUSE goes Edge, A new MX linux, and Microsoft Blunders
In security, an NPM library gets hijacked, Proton will not retain your data, Firefox implements GPC, and black Friday scams abound
Then in our Wanderings, Joe tries his hand at tv repair, Norbert plays with legos, Tony shops for a new pc, and Josh gets a new throne
The News
- New Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W
- Ex-org? Not at all! Three and a half years after X.Org Server 1.20, 1.21 is released
- SUSE heads for the Edge Computing with SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 5.1
- MX Linux 21 released, based on Debian Bullseye – AHS version to release soon
- Microsoft repents of its open-source .NET blunder
Security Update
- If you’re using this hijacked NPM library anywhere in your software stack, read this
- Protonmail celebrates Swiss court victory exempting it from telco data retention laws
- Mozilla Firefox joins browsers implementing Global Privacy Control
- TA575 criminal group using ‘Squid Game’ lures for Dridex malware
- Google fixes two high-severity zero-day flaws in Chrome
- Fortinet warns of Black Friday scams involving PS5s, Xboxes and fake Amazon gift card generators that steal crypto
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Joe
- https://github.com/bluppfisk/coinprice-indicator
- Norbert
- Tony
- Nishant
Announcements
Wrap-up
