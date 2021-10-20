372 – Ryzen Sun
1:44 The News
18:21 Security Update
21:43 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
56:20 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news Pinephone Pro, KDE’s 5.23 on their 25th, Ubuntu Frame, Windows 11 Ryzen slowdowns, and Nvidia updates
In security Retpolines patches for performance and Azure Linux boot failures
Then in our Wandering, Joe has some Pi, Norbert edits video, Tony Updates a BIOS, and Nishant upgrades Fedora
The News
- Introducing the PinePhone Pro
- KDE’s 25th Anniversary
- KDE 5.23 is released
- Ubuntu Frame
- Linux OS Market to Rise at 19.2% CAGR till 2027
- AMD Ryzen CPU’s L3 Latency Performance Fix To Be Resolved By Microsoft
- AMD Ryzen 6000 processors might finally support external GPUs via USB 4
- Nvidia 495 Linux Beta Driver Released
Security Update
- Linux Patches Rewrite The Retpoline Rewrite Code – Possible Performance Benefit
- USN-5091-1 introduced a regression in the Linux kernel for Microsoft Azure cloud systems which can result in boot failure
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Joe
- Norbert
- Tony
- Nishant
Announcements
Wrap-up
