372 – Ryzen Sun

October 20, 2021

1:44 The News

18:21 Security Update

21:43 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

56:20 Announcements & Outro

First up in the news Pinephone Pro, KDE’s 5.23 on their 25th, Ubuntu Frame, Windows 11 Ryzen slowdowns, and Nvidia updates

In security Retpolines patches for performance and Azure Linux boot failures

Then in our Wandering, Joe has some Pi, Norbert edits video, Tony Updates a BIOS, and Nishant upgrades Fedora

Windows 11 Upgrade Registry workaround

