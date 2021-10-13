371.5 – Minus One
1:37 Linux Innards
35:41 Vibrations from the Ether
50:04 Check This Out
53:53 Announcements & Outro
In our innards this week the new guys discuss gtk theming
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.
Linux Innards
- Pop was always involved
- theming API doesn’t exist as of a month ago
- But it’s not like Gnome devs wanted it much anyway
- The Truth they are not telling you about “Themes”
Vibrations from the Ether
- Rob
- Brad A
Check This Out
- Norbert
- Josh
- Leo
- Find me at Linux User Space and Terminal Tricks from now on
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on Sunday 17th October
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on Saturday 23rd October
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Bo – undercastnetwork.com , YouTube Undercast Collective
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Josh Hawk – [email protected], @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites, Crowbar Kernel Panic.
- Norbert –
- Josh – @Metal_FOSS on Twitter
- Nishant – [email protected], riconghost on instagram, [email protected], Ghost.Ricon on DIscord, maverick00783 @ Steam
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, @[email protected] on Mastodon, linuxuserspace.show and Buy me a coffee!
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio production
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo
- initrd for the animated Discord logg
- Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS