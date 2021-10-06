371 – Rounded Corners
1:49 The News
28:03 Security Update
38:05 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:19:37 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news, Linux Mint Monthly updates, Ubuntu news, Windows being Windows and Steam deck news
In security, More bugs and more malware
Then in our Wanderings, Joe does vacation, Norbert Listens to the Doctor, Josh tries ventoy, Tony is making ice cream trucks, Leo plays D2
Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.
The News
- Linux Mint Monthly News, August
- Ubuntu 21.10 Final Beta Out
- Gnome 41 Out
- Ubuntu 14.04 and 16.04 Getting the 10 Year Treatment
- Windows 11 is no longer compatible with Oracle VirtualBox VMs
- BattleEye and EAC support for – not just – Proton
Security Update
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Joe
- Norbert
- Josh
- Tony
- Leo
- Find me at Linux User Space and Terminal Tricks from now on
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on Sunday 17th October
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on Saturday 9th October
- Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Bo – undercastnetwork.com , YouTube Undercast Collective
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Josh Hawk – [email protected], @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites, Crowbar Kernel Panic.
- Norbert –
- Josh – @Metal_FOSS on Twitter
- Nishant – [email protected], riconghost on instagram, [email protected], Ghost.Ricon on DIscord, maverick00783 @ Steam
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, @[email protected] on Mastodon, linuxuserspace.show and Buy me a coffee!
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio production
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo
- initrd for the animated Discord logg
- Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS