370.5 – What Got You Into Linux?
1:49 Linux Innards
40:47 Vibrations from the Ether
56:22 Check This Out
1:04:09 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, an introduction to the new folks that will carry the show with Tony and Joe
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Linux Innards
- What got you into linux?
- What drove you to say “yes” to being on mintCast?
- What do you love most about linux?
- Where do you want mintCast to go in the next 12 months ?
- What’s your current favorite distro?
- What’s your current favorite desktop environment?
Vibrations from the Ether
- Michel C
- Brad A
- William T
- Henrik H
Check This Out
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on Sunday 3rd October
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on October 9th, 2021
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com
- Bo – undercastnetwork.com , YouTube Undercast Collective
- Tony Hughes – HPR
- Josh Hawk
- Norbert
- Josh
- Nishant
- Leo – leochavez.org and linuxuserspace.show
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio production
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo
- initrd for the animated Discord logg
- Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
