370 – New Wanderers
1:35 The News
30:19 Security Update
38:58 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
50:36 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news Linux Mint gets a new website, A new point release, Firefox snaps back, Gnome and Plasma get updates, and much more
In security, no encrypted chats are safe
Then in our Wanderings, we hear from the old AND new crew
The News
- Linux Mint Website Finally Updated!
- Un-scheduled Ubuntu 18.04.6 Point Release
- Firefox Snap Default in Ubuntu 21.10 and beyond, Encourage in Flavors
- Gnome 41 RC1 Out
- KDE Plasma 5.23 Anniversary Edition Beta Out
- Manjaro Community Edition, Cinnamon to Ship Vivaldi by Default
- Steam Makes Fixes to Linux Client and Compatibility
- Kernel 5.15 with NTFS, SMB3 Support
- Ubuntu Podcast to end after 14 seasons
Security Update
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Joe
- Nishant
- Norbert
- Josh
- Tony
- Leo
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on Sunday 3th October
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on September 25, 2021
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
Wrap-up
- Joe – www.Tllts.org, www.linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected]
- Bo – Crowbar Kernel Panic, [email protected]
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Josh Hawk – [email protected], @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites, Crowbar Kernel Panic
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, [email protected], linuxuserspace.show. Buy me a coffee!
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio production, Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo, and Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
