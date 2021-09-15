369.5 – The LMDE to Be

September 15, 2021 MP3, OGG, Podcast

2:02 Linux Innards

23:36 Vibrations from the Ether

44:48 Check This Out

50:36 Announcements & Outro

In our Innards section Debian 11, and what that means for LMDE

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

Linux Innards

What will LMDE 5 look like?

Leo

Tony

Joe Debian 11



Vibrations from the Ether

Henrik Haiku OS

Hank

Raphaël https://linuxmint-troubleshooting-guide.readthedocs.io/en/latest/faq.html



Check This Out

Announcements

If you had issues getting to mintCast.org over the past few weeks, there was an issue with billing even though we were all paid up. Thanks to Josh Lowe for wrangling everything for us. The site is back up and going strong.

Leo will be stepping down as Host for the foreseeable future starting with Episode 272. You’re in very capable hands and who knows? Maybe more community hosts! I’m not going far. I’ll stay on to help produce the shows in content and editing, and I’ll likely be back with a voice where I can find the open weekends.

Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on Sunday September 19, 2021

Get mintCast converted to your time zone

Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on September 25, 2021

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …