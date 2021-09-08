369 – Cache Flushing
1:49 The News
27:48 Security Update
32:18 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:01:28 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news Linux Mint is ready for the facelift, Snaps get an upgrade, Kernel 5.14 is out, and 5.15 is looking good, and Ubuntu gets a release date
In security cache flushing and Bluetooth flaws
Then in our Wanderings Joe pines a phone with plasma, Tony walks 500 miles, and I search for a keyboard
- Linux Mint Monthly News, August (Thanks Londoner)
- Snapcraft 6.0
- Kernel 5.14 Contains an Upgraded AMDGPU Driver
- Next Gen “Bz” Wireless and 6GHz Hidden SSID support landing in 5.15
- Linux on Apple M1 gets Rudimentary Graphics Support
- Ubuntu 22.04 Gets a Release Date (Thanks Dale)
- Firefox. At least we’re not Opera (Thanks Londoner)
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on Sunday September 19, 2021
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on September 11, 2021
- Get the livestream converted to your time zone
