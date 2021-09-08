369 – Cache Flushing

September 8, 2021 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

1:49 The News

27:48 Security Update

32:18 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

1:01:28 Announcements & Outro

First up in the news Linux Mint is ready for the facelift, Snaps get an upgrade, Kernel 5.14 is out, and 5.15 is looking good, and Ubuntu gets a release date

In security cache flushing and Bluetooth flaws

Then in our Wanderings Joe pines a phone with plasma, Tony walks 500 miles, and I search for a keyboard

