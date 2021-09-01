368.5 – Pi and Coffee
1:59 Linux Innards
48:03 Vibrations from the Ether
55:26 Check This Out
59:19 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, Pi’s Pi’s and more Pi’s
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Linux Innards
- Joe
- Leo
- Wireguard
- Using fast.com
- VM 1gbps – Wireguard 45mbps, Local Only 140mbps
- Raspberry Pi 1gbps (300mbps effective) – Wireguard 30mbps (but took quite a while to ramp up), Local Only 65mbps
- Generate keys with wg genkey | tee privkey | wg pubkey > pubkey
- nano /etc/wireguard/wg0.conf
- Set Private Key, Address, Listening port and iptables rules for the setup and tear down
- Add client pubkey and the address it’s allowed to use
- /etc/sysctl.conf
- Uncomment net.ipv4.ip_forward=1
- Bring it Up: sudo wg-quick up wg0
- Bring it Down: sudo wg-quick down wg0
- FreshRSS
- Gitea
- Wireguard
Vibrations from the Ether
- Brad
- Jeff
- Hilander
Check This Out
- Joe
- Leo
- Krita 5 Beta
- Kdenlive 20.08 Out
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on Sunday September 5, 2021
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on September 11, 2021
Wrap-up
