MP3, OGG, Podcast

368.5 – Pi and Coffee

1:59 Linux Innards
48:03 Vibrations from the Ether
55:26 Check This Out
59:19 Announcements & Outro

In our Innards section, Pi’s Pi’s and more Pi’s

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

Linux Innards

  • Joe
  • Leo
    • Wireguard
      • Using fast.com
      • VM 1gbps – Wireguard 45mbps, Local Only 140mbps
      • Raspberry Pi 1gbps (300mbps effective) – Wireguard 30mbps (but took quite a while to ramp up), Local Only 65mbps
        • Generate keys with wg genkey | tee privkey | wg pubkey > pubkey
        • nano /etc/wireguard/wg0.conf
          • Set Private Key, Address, Listening port and iptables rules for the setup and tear down
          • Add client pubkey and the address it’s allowed to use
        • /etc/sysctl.conf
          • Uncomment net.ipv4.ip_forward=1
        • Bring it Up: sudo wg-quick up wg0
        • Bring it Down: sudo wg-quick down wg0
    • FreshRSS
    • Gitea

Vibrations from the Ether

  • Brad
  • Jeff
  • Hilander

Check This Out

Announcements

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …

  • Owen Peery for our audio editing, Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo, and Londoner for our time sync
  • Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • HPR for our backup Mumble room
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Matrix
Reddit
MeWe

Episode Archives

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.