368.5 – Pi and Coffee

September 1, 2021 MP3, OGG, Podcast

1:59 Linux Innards

48:03 Vibrations from the Ether

55:26 Check This Out

59:19 Announcements & Outro

In our Innards section, Pi’s Pi’s and more Pi’s

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

Linux Innards

Joe Noobs

Leo Wireguard Using fast.com VM 1gbps – Wireguard 45mbps, Local Only 140mbps Raspberry Pi 1gbps (300mbps effective) – Wireguard 30mbps (but took quite a while to ramp up), Local Only 65mbps Generate keys with wg genkey | tee privkey | wg pubkey > pubkey nano /etc/wireguard/wg0.conf Set Private Key, Address, Listening port and iptables rules for the setup and tear down Add client pubkey and the address it’s allowed to use /etc/sysctl.conf Uncomment net.ipv4.ip_forward=1 Bring it Up: sudo wg-quick up wg0 Bring it Down: sudo wg-quick down wg0 FreshRSS Gitea



Vibrations from the Ether

Brad

Jeff

Hilander

Check This Out

Joe

Leo Krita 5 Beta Kdenlive 20.08 Out



Announcements

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …