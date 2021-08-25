368 – Unlimited Steam Games
1:28 The News
24:36 Security Update
28:51 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
42:30 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news OpenSSH takes another step, Firefox and Thunderbird match now, Lots of new releases and AV1 headed for kernel support
In security, you were this close to having all games on Steam
Then in our Wanderings Joe started Joe’s Plumbing Service and I’ve been boring
The News
- OpenSSH 8.7 Released with Experimental SFTP support for SCP
- Firefox 91 and first point release out
- Thunderbird 91 out
- ElementaryOS 6, Odin, out
- Debian 11 out
- Manjaro 21.1 Pahvo , Zorin OS 16 and Slackware 15 RC1 out
- AV1 Support Headed for Linux
Security Update
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Joe
- Leo
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on Sunday September 5, 2021
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on August 28, 2021
- Get the live stream converted to your time zone
Wrap-up
- Joe – www.Tllts.org, www.linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected]
- Bo – Crowbar Kernel Panic, [email protected]
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Josh Hawk – [email protected], @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites, Crowbar Kernel Panic
- Mike – [email protected] and GrouchyM on Discord and Telegram
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, [email protected], linuxuserspace.show. Buy me a coffee!
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio editing, Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo, and Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
