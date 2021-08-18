367.5 – Not Talkin’ Shop

August 18, 2021 MP3, OGG, Podcast

2:03 Linux Innards

43:38 Vibrations from the Ether

52:35 Check this Out

55:29 Announcements & Outro

In our Innards section, we talk hobbies And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit.

Linux Innards

Leo

Joe

Tony Moss Bliss



Vibrations from the Ether

Brad A.

Liz T. https://wiki.archlinux.org/title/Multihead#VGA1_left_of_HDMI1_at_their_preferred_resolutions



Check This Out

Announcements

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …