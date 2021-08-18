367.5 – Not Talkin’ Shop
2:03 Linux Innards
43:38 Vibrations from the Ether
52:35 Check this Out
55:29 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, we talk hobbies
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Linux Innards
- Leo
- Joe
- Tony
Vibrations from the Ether
- Brad A.
- Liz T.
- https://wiki.archlinux.org/title/Multihead#VGA1_left_of_HDMI1_at_their_preferred_resolutions
Check This Out
- JingPad A1 Review by LearnLinuxTV (thanks Londoner)
- Remove Image Background
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on August 22nd, 2021
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on August 28, 2021
