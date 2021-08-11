367 – What’s Old Is New Again
2:17 The News
27:55 Security Update
42:15 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:05:45 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news, Linux Mint working on the website, more on the SteamDeck, Ubuntu debuts its new installer, and some release dates
In security, Open Source Security has a big problem!
Then in our Wanderings, I’ve been arching, Tony has been watching Cricket, Joe has been working on games consoles.
The News
- Linux Mint Monthly News – 31st July 2021 (Thanks Londoner)
- Valve and AMD’s Steam Deck CPU could be good news for all Linux gamers
- Steam Linux Share up to 1%
- Ubuntu’s New Desktop Installer Is Now Available for Public Testing, Here’s How to Test It
- Debian Release Date (Aug 14) (Thanks Dale)
- Debian running on the Apple M1 Mac Mini (Thanks Nishant and Londoner)
- Elementary OS 6 Release Date (Aug 10)
Security Update
- Open Source Security: A Big Problem
- NSA, CISA Report Outlines Risks, Mitigations for Kubernetes
- TPM Broken in < 30 Minutes (Thanks Dale)
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Leo
- ArchBTW
- Tony
- Joe
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on August 22nd, 2021
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on August 14, 2021
- Get the livestream converted to your time zone
Wrap-up
- Joe – www.Tllts.org, www.linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected]
- Bo – Crowbar Kernel Panic, [email protected]
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Josh Hawk – [email protected], @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites, Crowbar Kernel Panic
- Mike – [email protected] and GrouchyM on Discord and Telegram
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, [email protected], linuxuserspace.show. Buy me a coffee!
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio editing, Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo, and Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
