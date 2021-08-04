366.5 – Protect Your Bits
1:56 Linux Innards
33:35 Vibrations from the Ether
49:15 Check This Out
59:02 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section we talk OpenVPN, Wireguard and staying safe online
And finally, the feedback and a couple community choices
Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit.
Linux Innards
Vibrations from the Ether
- Jeff
- Liz T.
- Brad A.
- Jack
Check This Out
- Leo
- Wireguard for Android
- Wireguard for iOS
- Wireguard for everything else
- TeamPiped (Thanks, AnonymousTechnophile)
- Glow – A terminal based markdown editor (Thanks, Peter)
- Joe
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on August 8th, 2021
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on August 14, 2021
Wrap-up
- Joe – www.Tllts.org, www.linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected]
- Bo – Crowbar Kernel Panic, [email protected]
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Josh Hawk – [email protected], @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites, Crowbar Kernel Panic
- Mike – [email protected] and GrouchyM on Discord and Telegram
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, [email protected], linuxuserspace.show. Buy me a coffee!
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio editing, Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo, and Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS