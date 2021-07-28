366 – Prox Your Mox
2:17 The News
33:06 Security Update
39:52 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:12:51 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news DuckDuckGo protects us even more, then, It’s always DNS, the SteamDeck looks awesome, the Kernel is 30, and more
In security, updates on Kaseya, PrintNightmare and a new systemd vulnerability
Then in our Wanderings, Joe actually wanders, Josh proxes his mox, and I’m going full btrfs
The News
- DuckDuckGo Tests out Email Spam Protection (Thanks, Londoner and AnonymousTechnophile)
- Akamai is Reminded: It’s Always DNS
- SteamDeck Preorders
- Firefox 90
- 20TB Hard Drives coming soon (Thanks, Clayton)
- Linux Foundation is celebrating 30 years of the Kernel
- Ubuntu 20.10, Groovy Gorilla is End of Life
- DebConf will start Aug 22 (Thanks, Felipe Maia)
Security Update
- Filesystems in Linux, before kernel 5.13.4 can have length abused (Thanks, Clayton)
- Update on #PrintNightmare
- Update on Kaseya (Thanks, Londoner)
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on August 8th, 2021
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on July 31st, 2021
- Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone
Wrap-up
