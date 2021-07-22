mintCast 365.5 – The Test Drive
1:38 Linux Innards
22:57 Vibrations from the Ether
46:26 Check This Out
51:13 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, we’ve been running Linux Mint 20.2. How about you?
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Linux Innards
Mint 20.2 was released about 4 days ago as we record this and take our first look at our version of choice.
Vibrations from the Ether
- Brad A.
- Jack
- Hank B.
- Nick C.
Check This Out
- Leo
- Listener Jack
- windy.com is a fantastic site for weather of all sorts. the amount of data in there is amazing and very nicely presented. maps for temperature, waves, clouds, rain, snow, wind, air quality,humidity… the list seems endless. also fires, webcams, surfing spots…
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on July 24, 2021
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on July 31, 2021
Wrap-up
