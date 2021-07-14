mintCast 365 – Upgrade Time
2:10 The News
20:42 Security Update
32:02 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:10:09 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news, we realize the Kernel is 30, Ubuntu tweaks its themes, Mint 20.2 is here and Audacity owners are causing a stir in the community again.
In security Kaseya and PrintNightmare
Then in our Wanderings, Leo migrates his blog, Joe gets busy, Tony struggles with 5.11, and Mike jumpstarts a MacOS VM.
Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit.
The News
- Linux Mint 20.2 Released!
- Linux Foundation celebrates the upcoming 30 years of Torvalds’ kernel with a dry T-shirt contest
- Ubuntu Makes a Major Theme Change For its Next Release
- Audacity fork maintainer quits after alleged harassment
Security Update
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Mike
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on July 24, 2021
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on July 17, 2021
- Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone
Wrap-up
- Joe – www.Tllts.org, www.linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected]
- Bo – Crowbar Kernel Panic, [email protected]
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Josh Hawk – [email protected], @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites, Crowbar Kernel Panic
- Mike – [email protected] and GrouchyM on Discord and Telegram
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, [email protected], linuxuserspace.show. Buy me a coffee!
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio editing, Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo, and Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS