mintCast 365 – Upgrade Time

2:10 The News

20:42 Security Update

32:02 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

1:10:09 Announcements & Outro

First up in the news, we realize the Kernel is 30, Ubuntu tweaks its themes, Mint 20.2 is here and Audacity owners are causing a stir in the community again.

In security Kaseya and PrintNightmare

Then in our Wanderings, Leo migrates his blog, Joe gets busy, Tony struggles with 5.11, and Mike jumpstarts a MacOS VM.