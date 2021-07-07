mintCast 364.5 – Dynamic Audio
1:29 Linux Innards
39:02 Vibrations from the Ether
1:09:10 Check This Out
1:10:09 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, we talk travelling studios
And finally, the feedback and a couple things to check out
Linux Innards
- Leo
Vibrations from the Ether
- Allan N.
- Elizabeth T.
- Brad A.
randstring:
#!/usr/local/bin/bash COUNT=$1 if [ "$COUNT" = "" -o !"$COUNT" ] ; then echo "Enter a number of characters to generate", read $COUNT fi head -c $COUNT /dev/random | uuencode -m - | sed -n '2s/=*$//;2p' | cut -c1-$COUNT
- John Wallis
- A. Stombough
- Stan R.
Check This Out
Wrap-up
