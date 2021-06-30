mintCast 364 – The Better Beta
2:24 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
53:37 The News
1:36:34 Security Update
1:42:59 Announcements & Outro
First up, in our Wanderings, I go ECO friendly, Josh’s DHCP fails, Joe is heavily medicated, and Tony is playing with EndeavorOS while on holiday
Then, our news Linux Mint Beta is out! Rocky Linux is official, and Elementary OS tries Beta 2
In security, lost data
Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- Tony – Snapcraft site
The News
- Linux Mint 20.2 Beta
- Rocky Linux 8.4 Released
- ElementaryOS 6, Odin, Beta 2 Out
- Jingpad A1
- Firefox 89.0.1 and 89.0.2
- Gnome Shell Dash to Panel v43 now Available for Gnome 40
Security Update
Announcements
- Our next episode will be Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2 pm US Central Time
- Our next Saturday stream will be at 2 pm US Central time on July 3, 2021
Wrap-up
