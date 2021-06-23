mintCast 363.5 – Incremental Improvements
1:32 Linux Innards
31:35 Vibrations from the Ether
59:24 Check this Out
1:05:55 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, we updated the livestream setup, so we’ll chat about that and the accessories to go along with
And finally, the feedback and a couple suggestions
Linux Innards
- Joe
- Leo
Vibrations from the Ether
- Larry Murphy
- Stan Reichardt
- JD
Check This Out
Announcements:
- Our next episode will be at 2 pm US Central time on June 27, 2021.
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone!
- Our Saturday stream will be at 2 pm US Central time on June 19, 2021.
- Get the Saturday stream converted to your time zone!
Wrap-up:
- Joe – www.Tllts.org, www.linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected]
- Bo – Crowbar Kernel Panic, [email protected]
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Mike – [email protected] and GrouchyM on Discord and Telegram
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, [email protected], linuxuserspace.show. Buy me a coffee!
