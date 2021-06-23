MP3, OGG, Podcast

mintCast 363.5 – Incremental Improvements

1:32 Linux Innards
31:35 Vibrations from the Ether
59:24 Check this Out
1:05:55 Announcements & Outro

In our Innards section, we updated the livestream setup, so we’ll chat about that and the accessories to go along with

And finally, the feedback and a couple suggestions

Linux Innards

Vibrations from the Ether

  • Larry Murphy
  • Stan Reichardt
  • JD

Check This Out

Announcements: 

Wrap-up:

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …

  • Owen Peery for our audio editing, Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo, and Londoner for our time sync
  • Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • HPR for our backup Mumble room
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>

One Reply to “mintCast 363.5 – Incremental Improvements”

