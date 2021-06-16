mintCast 363 – Audacity Rewind
2:33 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
43:26 The News
1:26:28 Security Update
1:29:58 Announcements & Outro
First up, in our Wanderings, I miss a delivery, Joe forgets to backup, Bo tinkers with pipewire, and Tony turns the amperage up to 10.
Then, our news we have a Linux Mint update, Audacity backtracks, a top 10 and OBS’s wayland support
In security, polkit
- Linux Mint Monthly News – May
- Audacity’s new management hits rewind on telemetry plans following community outrage
- In another edition of “Can we please get away from Chrome?” Vivaldi 4 is out.
- Tecmint released a top 10 list of “Best” Linux Distros. What do we think?
- OBS 27 Released with Wayland Support
- Collabora’s Wayland Driver for Wine supports Vulkan multi monitor and more
