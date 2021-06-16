mintCast 363 – Audacity Rewind

2:33 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

43:26 The News

1:26:28 Security Update

1:29:58 Announcements & Outro

First up, in our Wanderings, I miss a delivery, Joe forgets to backup, Bo tinkers with pipewire, and Tony turns the amperage up to 10.

Then, our news we have a Linux Mint update, Audacity backtracks, a top 10 and OBS’s wayland support

In security, polkit