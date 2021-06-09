mintCast 362.5 – Party in the USR

June 9, 2021 MP3, OGG, Podcast

3:24 Linux Innards

52:34 Vibrations from the Ether

1:10:46 Check this Out

1:13:19 Announcements & Outro

In the innards, system building and our testing distro choices And finally, the feedback and a few suggestions

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit.

LINUX INNARDS:

PC Builds

VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER:

Stan

Jack https://github.com/PatrickF1/fzf.fish/wiki/Prior-Art https://github.com/sharkdp/bat

Colin

Tony

CHECK THIS OUT!

Joe The Cod3r livestream today



ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Our next episode will be at 2 pm US Central time on June 13, 2021.

Get the show time converted to your time zone!

Our Saturday stream will be at 2 pm US Central time on June 5, 2021.

Wrap-up:

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …