mintCast 362.5 – Party in the USR
3:24 Linux Innards
52:34 Vibrations from the Ether
1:10:46 Check this Out
1:13:19 Announcements & Outro
In the innards, system building and our testing distro choices
And finally, the feedback and a few suggestions
Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit.
LINUX INNARDS:
PC Builds
VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER:
- Stan
- Jack
- Colin
- Tony
CHECK THIS OUT!
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
- Our next episode will be at 2 pm US Central time on June 13, 2021.
- Get the show time converted to your time zone!
- Our Saturday stream will be at 2 pm US Central time on June 5, 2021.
Wrap-up:
- Joe – www.Tllts.org, www.linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected]
- Bo – Crowbar Kernel Panic, [email protected]
- The Tony – Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Josh Hawk – [email protected], @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites. Crowbar Kernel Panic on Spotify.
- Mike – [email protected] and GrouchyM on Discord and Telegram
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, [email protected], linuxuserspace.show. Buy me a coffee!
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio editing, Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated logo, and Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
One Reply to “mintCast 362.5 – Party in the USR”