mintCast 362 – The Takeover
3:02 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:06:36 The News
1:34:45 Security Update
1:44:36 Announcements & Outro
First up, in our Wanderings, I’ve been system building, Joe has been playing with his new 3D printer, Bo has range anxiety and Tony has been learning about creating YouTube videos
Then in our news, Freenode taken over by Andrew Lee and Ubuntu and Fedora abandon ship, Material Shell for Gnome 40, Fedora 32 is end of life, and more
In security, a Linux rootkit that shows its face…fish.
Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit.
BI-WEEKLY WANDERINGS:
- Leo
- Joe
- Bo
- Tony H
THE NEWS:
- Freenode “Taken Over” by Andrew Lee
- Ubuntu Leaving Freenode
- Fedora Leaving Freenode
- Material Shell Available for Gnome 40
- Will shells like this and Cosmic become common in Gnome?
- Ubuntu Unity Remix changing their logo
- Inkscape 1.1 Released with Searchable Preferences
- SUSE IPO’s
- 1Password Supports Linux
SECURITY UPDATE:
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
- Our next episode will be at 2 pm US Central time on June 13, 2021.
- Get the show time converted to your time zone!
- Our Saturday stream will be at 2 pm US Central time on June 6, 2021.
Wrap-up:
- Joe – www.Tllts.org, www.linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected]
- Bo – YouTube Undercast Collective
- Moss – It’s MOSS, MeWe, several blogs, music on Bandcamp and on various YouTube channels, @[email protected] on Mastodon, [email protected], Full Circle Weekly News, Sponsus!
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Occasional Blog https://tony-hughes.blogspot.com/, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Tony Watts – [email protected], Echoes of Savages (band)
- Josh Hawk – [email protected], @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites. Crowbar Kernel Panic on Spotify.
- Mike – m[email protected] and GrouchyM on Discord
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, [email protected], linuxuserspace.show. Buy me a coffee!
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio editing, Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated logo, and Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS