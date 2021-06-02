mintCast 362 – The Takeover

Download

3:02 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

1:06:36 The News

1:34:45 Security Update

1:44:36 Announcements & Outro

First up, in our Wanderings, I’ve been system building, Joe has been playing with his new 3D printer, Bo has range anxiety and Tony has been learning about creating YouTube videos

Then in our news, Freenode taken over by Andrew Lee and Ubuntu and Fedora abandon ship, Material Shell for Gnome 40, Fedora 32 is end of life, and more

In security, a Linux rootkit that shows its face…fish.