mintCast 360 – Uno Reverse Card
3:11 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
43:58 The News
1:24:58 Security Update
1:41:51 Announcements & Outro
First up, in our Wanderings, I fly like an eagle, Joe goes to Florida, Moss is attacked by the trees, Mike wings it.
Then, in the News, a Linux Mint update, Ubuntu too! Wenty-1.04, everyone’s favorite: NFTs, and more.
In Security, meet the new hacking tools, same as the old hacking tools, a reverse Uno card, QNAP, and the University of Minnesota.
BI-WEEKLY WANDERINGS:
- Leo
- Joe
- Moss
- Mike
THE NEWS:
- Linux Mint Monthly News
- Ubuntu official flavors 21.04 are out, as well as most of the unofficial flavors
- Bodhi 6 RC
- Elementary OS 6 beta out
- Slackware 15 Beta out
- Humble Bundle creator Wolfire Games brings antitrust lawsuit against Valve over Steam
- Via Dale – Meme Girl Cashes In with NFTs
SECURITY UPDATE:
- Cybercriminals using Telegram to control ToxicEye malware
- QNAP NAS Ransomware invasion
- I was going to add a link to all the QNAP flaws lately, but there’s too many in 2021 alone. So here: Link
- Signal exploits Cellebrite
- University of Minnesota completely banned from Linux kernel, retroactively
- via John Wallis – UofM Further Reading
- Casino Hacked through a Fish Thermometer
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
- Our next episode will be at 2 pm US Central time on May 16, 2021.
- Get the show time converted to your time zone!
Joe – www.Tllts.org, www.linuxlugcast.com
Bo – YouTube Undercast Collective
Moss – It's MOSS, Full Circle Weekly News
Tony Hughes – HPR
Tony Watts
Josh Hawk
Mike
Leo – linuxuserspace.show
