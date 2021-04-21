mintCast 359 – COSMIC Proportions (mp3)
1:59 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
39:55 The News
1:18:36 Security Update
1:26:05 Announcements & Outro
First up, in our Wanderings, I get a fresh stream, Joe sends his keystrokes over the air, Josh has a server dilemma, and Mike heads to space.
Then, in the News, we get hypnotized, we look at Apple M1 support again, celebrate a birthday, and look to the stars.
In Security, Skynet.
BI-WEEKLY WANDERINGS:
- Leo
- Joe
- Josh
- Mike
THE NEWS:
- Linux Mint’s Hypnotix Updated to switch the default provider from Free-IPTV to Free-TV
- Apple M1 hardware support added to Linux 5.13
- ElementaryOS Celebrates 10 Years
- System76 COSMIC
- ZorinOS 16 Beta Available
SECURITY UPDATE:
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
- Our next episode will be at 2 pm US Central time on May 2, 2021.
- Get the show time converted to your time zone!
Wrap-up:
- Joe – www.Tllts.org, www.linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected]
- Bo – YouTube Undercast Collective
- Moss – It’s MOSS, MeWe, several blogs, music on Bandcamp and on various YouTube channels, @[email protected] on Mastodon, [email protected], Full Circle Weekly News, Sponsus!
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Occasional Blog https://tony-hughes.blogspot.com/, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Tony Watts – [email protected], Echoes of Savages (band)
- Josh Hawk – [email protected], @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites. Crowbar Kernel Panic on Spotify.
- Mike – [email protected] and GrouchyM on Discord
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, [email protected], linuxuserspace.show. Buy me a coffee!
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio editing, Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated logo, and Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
