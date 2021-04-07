mintCast 358 – The Ethical Ethos (mp3)

Joe

Well I need to redo one of the two Razers and reverse the connections on one of the 1mores, the Razer I guess I went a bit harsh at first with the soldering iron and I need to get a new 3.5mm connector

I also disassembled a couple of mice with my new Pinecil soldering iron. I like it. The price is 25 dollars for a good working soldering iron that heats up very fast and is easily portable. I am still looking for a stand for it that I like. I took apart the mice for the switches so that I can use them to fix a couple of other M570 mice so that I don’t have to buy more of them. The M570 seems to have a bit of a short half life.

I ordered and received the Dell Latitude 5290, which cost a bit more than I wanted to pay for a tablet but I have to say that it works well. I also discovered that there may be a good reason to switch to the i7 instead of the i5 version even with the minimal performance gains. The i7 version has actual Thunderbolt ports instead of just USB 3.1 but I am very happy with the tablet as is. I first installed Endeavour and then added Gnome because I wanted to give it more of a try That did not last long and I had the same issues with Steam and my ongoing dislike for Gnome out of the box Switched to Mint and things started working, other than rotation which had the issue where it would rotate the screen but not the touch. This was easily fixed by installing screenrotate in the exact same way as with arch. Steam just plain worked and looked pretty good with Torchlight and Borderlands 2, I would have tried Borderlands 3 but the game takes 112 Gb and that would have fit on the 256 Gb SSD but would not have much left room for anything else. BL2 was installed using proton so I could use all of the DLC I will say that BL2 sent the thing from 75 percent battery to shutdown very fast but I am also not done putting the battery through its testing to make sure that it is good The only thing that I have not been able to get working is the cameras. Neither of them work. Didn’t work on Arch or Mint and from what I have found online no one else has been able to get them to work either

Ordered a 128 Gb SSD that was supposed to work and it didn’t fit into the WAN port, so I did my research the second time and found out I need a b+m SSD in order to make it work. And it needed to be a 2242 instead of the 2230 that was marked on the board. But the b+m 128 that I ordered came and did not match the picture or the writing on the front which also said b+m the thing was only an m. So IDK

I did put a 64Gb micro SD into it but really want the faster m.2 drive either for game storage or for a second operating system. Maybe I should get a much larger 2280 drive instead.

Tried to install Garuda Linux to an external drive to test it out on my tablet but after multiple tries with issues caused by the drives and not the OS I gave up the idea of running Garuda from external media and wiped out Mint on the device and installed Garuda bare bones

I have to say that, for Arch, it is extremely robust and takes most of the work out of everything

I also found out that the game that I was using as a test case that was not working in steam in endeavour was also not working in Garuda but the reason is because it was a 32-bit game. So there is an issue with 32-bit libraries needing to be pointed to.

I also should mention that I installed the Gnome version of Garuda but I will get into that in the innards section