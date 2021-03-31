mintCast 357.5 – The Endeavour Endeavor (mp3)

Joe – I run Arch.

I installed Endeavour on the 7140 which has been my go to now for a while for installing and testing distros.

It being a tablet, I assumed there would be some vagaries right from the start

I do want to say that it installed easily enough and, big surprise, the keyboard and touchpad worked like a charm and had no disconnect issues that I have seen with other distros.

It also played Plex videos easily, which is something that the 7130 has been having issues with lately due to overhead, so I was very impressed. I was able to install chrome from the aur and it was interesting for me to figure out how to install things. Then I made my life a little easier by installing flatpaks and using appimages where possible

First problem I had was in setting up screen rotation. I was able to find the setting and turn it on in cinnamon just like normal but then nothing would happen when I would rotate the screen. Next issue that I noticed is that while I was able to see that there was a bluetooth radio it would not see the devices that I had in pairing mode. Then I realized that despite the icon being there bluetooth was not installed and I was able to get it installed and running in a few minutes. Screen rotation also took some research and setup but I was able to get that working with a couple of installs and a reboot

This feels a bit nostalgic, having to dig up ways to fix things but I do understand that the concern comes when it is time to run updates

The next tool I tested was sshfs. It worked great and was not hard to install at all once I learned the install commands. Installing from an AUR is not difficult either. But back to sshfs I did not set up the automated connection and reconnection on internet connection. But what I did was set up an alias to connect and disconnect the sshfs mount which is working very well. I had tried to set up an executable but for some reason it would not work. I think that as soon as the script was done running it would close out the connection.

I was able to get x2go working which was a bit of a chore getting all the dependencies and the config changes into place so that it would work properly but that does make research and installation easier. I am able to work from my main machine and do installs directly on the device and view the changes. This is helpful especially when the tablet has to charge.

I was able to get the AUR of Chrome installed but it is listed as out of date. Only since the 14th so not bad but still waiting to see when it will get updated.

That being said, I did the setup to mount an external microsd as the downloads folder which more than doubled my space as I am only using a 32Gb M.2 SSD and now the 64gb microSD. The problem comes in that the simlinking prevents running aurs directly from the downloads folder. I have to move them to a non linked location in order to get them to work. But I am going to keep this the way it is because of the limited space. Unless I end up replacing the M.2 which I dont think will happen as I plan on selling this device on at some point

No surprise appimage worked fine for standard notes.