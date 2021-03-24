mintCast 357 – Surfboard Building Lunch (mp3)

Joe

One of the 1more headsets the cable has gone bad which is why I have had so many problems with it. Basically the cable just deteriorated away. So I took the driver end apart and pulled the cable all the way through and put in another one. The first one that I tried to replace it with was too thick so I removed some cable from another headset that I had no use for, that was for a side with a mic and used two wires for each connection. It came out well and I may do it to another of the 1mores where I have had to do a lot of repairs because the wire was falling apart

On that 5285 tablet I was not able to get anything working on it despite trying to figure out what needed to be replaced. I know it is one of the surface mount components but I don’t have the proper tools to remove and replace and while I do know the area I need to start in I don’t have the replacement parts. So instead I have ordered a replacement motherboard. It is the i3 version instead of the i5 version but it was 60 dollars and it will still be an improvement over a couple of the other systems that I use I will eventually get to order another one with the specs I want. Or maybe a 5290. My analysis of price to performance leads me to believe that it is the current winner for value when it comes to cpu performance. The 7000 series does not provide much of a difference in performance for a large price bump and the 5290 has double the performance of the 5285 for a marginal price difference Also ordered a 2230 ssd for 15 dollars that should add a lot of high performance hard drive space to the tablet for a similar price to the much slower micro sd. I may also throw in whatever micro sd I have sitting around but we shall see, well I will when I get another one anyway Did get the new motherboard and put it in easy enough but it turns out the creen is bad. So I have repurposed it along with a usb c adapter to work as a set top box for my living room tv. The problem is that used screens cost nearly as much as new ones which is in the 150 dollar range I am thinking about writing a buyer’s guide for Windows tablets that seem to have a good record of running Linux or could be made to work with a little work. My problem with it is it would not be good for more than a year or two other than the general guidelines because of how technology changes. I would like to know if people would want to read it before I write it though. I suppose that I could write a new guide every year or two.

I got wrapped up in the headphone cord that was attached to my laptop. The laptop ended up on the floor but thankfully I have not been able to find any damage for that. The cable for my 99 neos however was damaged. A new cable costs 20 dollars so I am fixing the old one. I may still buy a new one but I do want to replace the 3.5mm jack anyway. Cant have too many cables. It is a 4 pole connector and I have not had much luck getting those to work correctly. But I was able to get some practice recently when I was able to pick up 2 razer kraken pro v2s and an xbox headset for free from FB marketplace. The last person had tried to do a jack replacement and gotten the cabling wrong. So far I have been able to get one of the Razers working like new by fixing the work that was already done.