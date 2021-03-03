mintCast 355.5 – McKnight in Shining Armor (mp3)
1:49 Linux Innards
27:06 Vibrations from the Ether
51:29 Check This Out
58:45 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, we talk to community member Mike!
And finally, the feedback and a couple suggestions
LINUX INNARDS:
Interview Section: Mike
- What was your first Linux experience?
- What was the very first Linux distro you ran?
- What other distros do/have you run?
- What’s a typical workflow for you entail?
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Remmina
- Does Linux do everything you need in a system?
VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER:
- Henrik Hemrin
https://www.hemrin.com/business-blog/184-how-ram-memory-hungry-are-linux-distros
- hilander
- John Wallis
wpa_supplicant.service: [ UNSAFE ]
[email protected]: [ UNSAFE ]
thermald.service: [ UNSAFE ]
[email protected]: [ UNSAFE ]
udisks2.service: [ UNSAFE ]
CHECK THIS OUT!
- Moss
- Josh
- Joe
Daemon (novel series) Daniel Suarez
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
Our next episode will be at 2 pm Central US time on March 7, 2021.
Get the show time converted to your time zone!
Wrap-up:
- Joe – www.Tllts.org, www.linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected]
- Bo – YouTube Undercast Collective
- Moss – It’s MOSS, MeWe, other blogs, music on Bandcamp and on various YouTube channels, [email protected], @[email protected] on Mastodon, [email protected] for quick response, Sponsus!
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Occasional Blog https://tony-hughes.blogspot.com/, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Tony Watts – [email protected], Echoes of Savages (band)
- Josh Hawk – [email protected], @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites.
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, [email protected], linuxuserspace.show and you can get your five minute news digest at Full Circle Weekly News. Buy me a coffee!
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio editing, Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, and Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
