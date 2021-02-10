mintCast 354 – sudo make me an update

Joe

So I got some more headphones done. Replaced the MMCX cable on 2 of the LG HBS 770’s that I constantly use because the cable had gotten hard and cracked. I am really impressed with how long they lasted, before I was repairing them every couple of months and I think these lasted about 8 months or so before I had to fix them. I also really like the cables that I got to fix it. They are a little thicker so they actually tin which makes the whole process a lot easier. Also did another set of the Ankers with the cables I built myself and they came out well again. Only one more to go for those. However the cost for making the cables is a bit more and may not be as economically conservative. Since writing that one of the two Ankers has stopped charging.

The other is still working well

I got my weight down below 230 lbs again which is awesome. I am not losing weight as quickly as I was when I first changed my diet again but I am not going as hard as I was before either.

Made my own protein bars and they are delicious. I made one mistake though and did not spray the wax paper with a non stick so they are rather difficult to eat. The ingredients are not cheap so I don’t know if I will be making them again. But they are tasty.

Very interested in the Raspberry Pi Pico as a USB host controller but I want to give the development around it time to grow some but with the $1.99 price tag at MicroCenter I may pick up a few and put them into a drawer until more data is there.

Looking to upgrade my MSI GE72 gaming laptop, since the 950m is getting a bit old, but prices are once again going crazy in the used and new market because of the high cost of graphics cards right now and the fact that everyone is still working from home. If I can wait until the vaccine is more widely distributed and people start going back to the office I imagine there will be a large volume of people off loading computers that will drive the prices back down.

I have a couple of old phones that I am looking to do some projects with since they are just sitting around but I am not sure what I should do. Project ideas accepted [email protected] org or tell me about what you have done with old phones to get some more use out of them