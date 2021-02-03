mintCast 353.5 – Well Oiled Machine
1:44 Linux Innards
21:01 Vibrations from the Ether
33:46 Check This Out
38:03 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, we say how we’ve got on with Linux Mint 20.1 over the past two weeks
And finally, the feedback and a couple suggestions
LINUX INNARDS:
Linux Mint 20.1 … now that we’ve had time to look at it…
- Moss
- My two machines upgraded without an actual hitch, although one of them said something didn’t work. I did a clean install on the Dell laptop. I’ve watched a bit of Hypnotix, with most issues seem to be just what happens on streaming TV. I’ve https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHXt27qpvGUhad a lockup or two though. I tried once to set up a webapp, but didn’t quite understand it and didn’t have enough spoons to read up on it at the time.
- TonyH
- So 20.1 has been on my laptop for just over 2 weeks and it is working just fine. Apart from the Hypnotix app and Web Apps, there doesn’t seem to be much difference that impacts my day to day use on the laptop. I do not print or scan from this PC so for the improvements to this I will have to wait to get 20.1 or above on my Tower PC. I’m sure there were lot’s of things done under the hood to make things smoother, such as the improved hardware acceleration in the video playback client Celluloid.
- JoshH
- 20.1 has been really solid for me. I have been using it now since the beta started and even then it was solid just some of the apps they were releasing with 20.1 were a little rough till it went stable.
- Joe
- It has been on my gaming laptop since the last show. I have not noticed much of a difference between this and the previous version which is good for an incremental update
- Has not impacted my work which is always a plus
- Im able to log in and do all my work just like before
- I have not used hypnotix at all in the 2 weeks since but that is because i have my own already established flow for watching movies and tv shows on my own schedule
- Web Apps is extremely useful now that i can set it up with chrome and it creates a menu item. Very simple to get whatsapp running
- The only other useful things that i have noticed:
- Menu search is now by relevance which is useful
- The only real negative that i have seen is that per monitor fractional scaling is not working yet
- Leo
- Has been nothing but amazing. As mentioned before, the upgrade went smoothly and without a single hitch.
- Cinnamon does feel more responsive on the desktop. To my surprise, I still have yet to see a single skipped frame at 144hz.
- Edited a 2hr show (Linux User Space) in 20.1.
VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER:
- John Wallis
kernel.modules_disabled (exp: 1) [ DIFFERENT ]
https://forums.whonix.org/t/enforce-kernel-module-software-signature-verification-module-signing-disallow-kernel-module-loading-by-default/7880/40
- John Wallis, part 2
Lynis has marked the following startup services as unsafe:
- networkd-dispatcher.service: [ UNSAFE ] - ondemand.service: [ UNSAFE ] - osspd.service: [ UNSAFE ] - plymouth-start.service: [ UNSAFE ] - polkit.service: [ UNSAFE ]
CHECK THIS OUT!
- Leo
- chrome://gpu
- brave://gpu
- vivaldi://gpu
- Tony H
- If you are interested in the Librem5 phone check out this YouTube video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BH8DRyKUZDg
- Hackspace Magazine issue 39 carries an article about the Raspberry Pi Pico and is free to download the pdf of all issues as licenced under CC
- Distrohoppers Digest Episode 19
- Moss
- Listener Dylan Burger reviews the Odyssey J145, a SBC with a Celeron chip, on It’s Moss.
- For those of you (like me) still coding in HTML4, the Frames feature has been completely deprecated. This is why when you visit sites like Peaceful Hippo, my personal website, you don’t see the menus. I need to get to work on a fix for this.
- Command line installer for VMs in Ubuntu, something I’ve never used but which was referenced in Full Circle’s Telegram group and just sounded sexy enough to include here
- It’s Foss has an article highlighting Haruna Video Player you may find interesting.
- It’s Foss also has an excellent article on customizing your Plasma settings.
- Josh
- FairEmail: An android mail client that is fully open source and that works! I have been using it for probably a month now with no hitches at all.
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
- Our next episode will be at 2 pm Central US time on February 7, 2021.
- Get the show time converted to your time zone!
Wrap-up:
