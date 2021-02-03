mintCast 353.5 – Well Oiled Machine (mp3)

February 3, 2021 MP3

1:44 Linux Innards

21:01 Vibrations from the Ether

33:46 Check This Out

38:03 Announcements & Outro In our Innards section, we say how we’ve got on with Linux Mint 20.1 over the past two weeks And finally, the feedback and a couple suggestions

LINUX INNARDS:

Linux Mint 20.1 … now that we’ve had time to look at it…

Moss My two machines upgraded without an actual hitch, although one of them said something didn’t work. I did a clean install on the Dell laptop. I’ve watched a bit of Hypnotix, with most issues seem to be just what happens on streaming TV. I’ve https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHXt27qpvGUhad a lockup or two though. I tried once to set up a webapp, but didn’t quite understand it and didn’t have enough spoons to read up on it at the time.

TonyH So 20.1 has been on my laptop for just over 2 weeks and it is working just fine. Apart from the Hypnotix app and Web Apps, there doesn’t seem to be much difference that impacts my day to day use on the laptop. I do not print or scan from this PC so for the improvements to this I will have to wait to get 20.1 or above on my Tower PC. I’m sure there were lot’s of things done under the hood to make things smoother, such as the improved hardware acceleration in the video playback client Celluloid.

JoshH 20.1 has been really solid for me. I have been using it now since the beta started and even then it was solid just some of the apps they were releasing with 20.1 were a little rough till it went stable.

Joe It has been on my gaming laptop since the last show. I have not noticed much of a difference between this and the previous version which is good for an incremental update Has not impacted my work which is always a plus Im able to log in and do all my work just like before I have not used hypnotix at all in the 2 weeks since but that is because i have my own already established flow for watching movies and tv shows on my own schedule Web Apps is extremely useful now that i can set it up with chrome and it creates a menu item. Very simple to get whatsapp running The only other useful things that i have noticed: Menu search is now by relevance which is useful The only real negative that i have seen is that per monitor fractional scaling is not working yet

Leo Has been nothing but amazing. As mentioned before, the upgrade went smoothly and without a single hitch. Cinnamon does feel more responsive on the desktop. To my surprise, I still have yet to see a single skipped frame at 144hz. Edited a 2hr show (Linux User Space) in 20.1.



VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER:

John Wallis

kernel.modules_disabled (exp: 1) [ DIFFERENT ]

https://forums.whonix.org/t/enforce-kernel-module-software-signature-verification-module-signing-disallow-kernel-module-loading-by-default/7880/40

John Wallis, part 2

Lynis has marked the following startup services as unsafe:

- networkd-dispatcher.service: [ UNSAFE ] - ondemand.service: [ UNSAFE ] - osspd.service: [ UNSAFE ] - plymouth-start.service: [ UNSAFE ] - polkit.service: [ UNSAFE ]

CHECK THIS OUT!

ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Our next episode will be at 2 pm Central US time on February 7, 2021.

Wrap-up:

