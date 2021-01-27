mintCast 353 – Brave New WWW (mp3)
1:58 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:01:23 The News
1:29:47 Security Update
1:38:43 Announcements & Outro
First up, in our Wanderings, I have second thoughts about Kubuntu, Moss has a new toy, Joe has been playing with watches, Tony has been editing audio, Josh hasn’t broken Arch, Bo survived the pandemic!
Then, our news we talk RPi Pico, Ubuntu’s Booting on an Apple M1, Flatpak is faster, Project Linux turns into Alma Linux, and more
In security, the InterPlanetary File System
BI-WEEKLY WANDERINGS:
- Leo
- Having second thoughts about Kubuntu 20.10
- Doubling down on Brave browser.
- Found out it is the first to support IPFS
- Looking at becoming a Brave Creator. This allows me to generate tips in the BAT currency from Brave users.
- Took a leap of faith and installed the Flatpak PPA to get the latest flatpak so I could test out Chromium which requires 1.8.5 or above. Everything seems to be working. A little apprehensive because mumble is flatpak, and it’s what I use for the YouTube stream audio.
- Joe
- Ordered some new parts for the Samsung Galaxy S3 Watch so that I could fix the small issues with it because I saw a really good price for a set of parts that would do the job.
- It works well and the rest of the parts make for almost a whole watch. I may purchase another battery and put it all together to have another mostly working watch.
- This new motherboard is actually a cellular version but because of the limitations of the eSIM that is included on the board I cannot get it to work with TMobile. This is not a big deal for me because I would not use it as a phone anyway it was just something cool to contemplate
- Also purchased some more neckband headphones to work on since I have not done so in a while. I know that I have 19 or so working headphones but I found some that have active noise cancelling that are not in the LG line that I would like to work on and see if I can do some of the same fixes to that I normally do with the LG’s. So it is the Anker Soundcores that I will be working on and adding the MMCX connections to. They are also supposed to have a better battery life but it looks like they will be a lot more of a pain to take apart and put back together since I think that it is all glued. So keeping the parts in usable physical condition may be difficult. I may also have to look into replacement batteries as I do not know what is wrong with them.
- The 5 headphones arrived and I have started working on them. 2 of the headsets have bad batteries. So with the Anker phones that had the bad battery I started taking that apart first as I knew that there would be a learning curve in figuring out how to take the device apart
- I did get it apart and figure out the best way to do it with minimal breakage but let’s just say that I don’t recommend it for modding purposes or repairability
- Had some fun with the rename utility. Bulk renaming of files was super easy and saved me a lot of time. Wouldn’t mind doing a show on that and SED.
- rename ‘s/old-name/new-name/g’ files
- But i have been told that it is way too nerdy
- Picked up a fridge for free. My wife found it on FB and it is a very nice fridge. Granted it did cost me some money to rent the truck to move it but it was still a lot less than a new fridge (which I was planning on buying my wife this year) The people that had it were moving and needed it gone as soon as possible. It is probably the nicest side by side that I have ever owned. I can’t complain, it works and it looks awesome.
- The only thing is, I was the only person moving the thing and I am super lucky that I did not hurt myself. The thing was heavy.
- Because of changes in my insurance, the copay for prescriptions has gone up a lot. To the point that I don’t know how much money I am going to be able to put towards projects this year. All this means is that I will be forced to go through my backlog of old projects or almost-projects and get it all up to date. Maybe do a little bit with software again.
- My Eldest Child turned 18 this week. That is weird.
- On my VM download server I was still having problems with transmission-rss so I attempted to downgrade the Ruby version so that it would work properly again. This did not work well. I made several attempts to downgrade and all failed miserably.
- Then I realized that the reason I was using transmission-rss initially was because that was available in a docker
- So I shut down the transmission setup and moved everything over to qbittorrent which allowed me to re-setup all my former automation so that the files automatically go where I want them. I do like the UI for qbittorrent and it is working well.
- The rules that you can set up for automatic downloads and for after download moves was perfect for how I had things set up before.
- Moss
- Joshua Hawk sent me a laptop, a Dell Inspiron 7353 2-in-1 with touchscreen. He had installed Fedora on it, which I soon destroyed, and I’ve run a carousel of distros on it, to Pop!_OS, Bodhi 5.1, back to Fedora, and back to Bodhi. There are interesting touchpad issues: in Fedora, the touchpad right-click sends a left-click (it works fine Bodhi), and in Bodhi it does not load the screen keyboard. This is a great addition to my collection, and as it only has a 128 Gb SSD and a lot of screws keeping me from being brave enough to replace the SSD, this will be my machine to test distros for Distrohoppers’ Digest for the foreseeable future.
- Speaking of Distrohoppers’ Digest, Episode 19 is out. Episodes 15 through 18 are also in the top 5 of our download numbers. For Episode 19 we actually have Dale in the header and footer readings. We had a great time, I get the idea we could banter a bit more but we’re still getting our team-feet under.
- My Sponsus account now has 3 monthly sponsors and has also taken in a nice donation. You can hear them named at the end of the current episode of Distrohoppers’ Digest.
- My recording and work space is in flux right now. There really was a short on the sound card in the Mini, and contacting that is what blew the power supply a few months ago. It’s not catastrophic but not something I want to have on a system I’m doing sound recording on, and I’ll be moving that along to someone who needs it. Dale has sent me an AMD sound card, which will replace the FX 1800 Nvidia card in the FuzZ400, which will take over as my main machine. Right now I’m recording on my Kudu laptop, still the most powerful machine I have.
- School is in and out, depending on the week and the school. I worked 4 days in the last two weeks and got paid for a 5th when they forgot to cancel an assignment.
- My other business is poised to take off, and we plan to sell a lot of common products and donate 80% of our profits to projects providing housing funds and services to homeless people in America. I’ll post the link when we are actually doing business.
- My teeth are not working yet, and I have an appointment for a refitting this week.
- We are more than halfway through White Night, the 9th book in the Dresden Files series.
- I have also been reading Grail and Cosmos: Arthurian Explorations by Alby Stone. Portions of this book were previously published by my friend Bob Trubshaw of Heart of Albion Press. Everything Bob publishes is worth reading if you’re interested in the roots of folklore, and much of it is available as free downloads from his website.
- My mother has passed, of covid pneumonia which she caught in the rehab facility. She was 91. I miss her. When I come home after having something happen at work I want to talk to her about, I reach for the phone… and remember I can’t call.
- Tony H
- So as Moss has said, this week we recorded the latest Distrohoppers Digest which I published on Saturday 23rd after doing the edit, including our new intro with Dale as part of the team. Great show if I do say so myself although we continue to strive to get better.
- Mint 20.1 is firmly established on my Laptop although I continue with 19.3 as my main driver on the i7 HP Tower which is my main production PC, at some stage I will get around to upgrading although at the moment as I have the IcyDock on this PC I can boot into a Mint 20 install whenever I want to.
- I have bought some small storage racks with 32 boxes for putting in spares and components for the diecast models I restore, and I have been busy filling them up and labeling them. With the result my workshop is tidier, I can actually find things.
- On the home front the Covid situation continues to get worse and by the time you hear this we will have passed 100K deaths for C19 here in the UK. It may mean we have even stricter restrictions before this is all over, The Netherlands have just introduced a curfew from 21.00 to 04.30 to try and stop some of the abuses of the current regulations restricting large gatherings indoors.
- Josh
- Arch is still working. Now it’s not. I tried to install Linux Mint as a dual boot with arch and quickly found out that was a mistake. I first noticed a problem when I did not see arch as a boot option after hitting f12. When Mint’s grub booted arch was there as an option but when clicking it nothing happens just a black screen forever. I rebooted and then booted into mint and that worked fine. I checked my install of arch and everything looked to be in place; it just won’t boot. Anyways long story short I wiped mint and installed openSUSE tumbleweed cause I wanted to and I am just waiting for a good chunk of time again to try and fix or possibly reinstall my arch install.m
- Been playing a lot of games while I can before school starts next week and I won’t have much time for them. I won’t go into detail but finally after 7 years I finally got around to beating Dragon Age Inquisition. It was a great story line and I can’t wait for the next chapter in that saga. I have also been playing Kingdom Come Deliverance as well and I have mentioned it before it’s one of my favorite RPG’s and I cannot recommend it enough.
- Also getting ready for school which starts this week. I am taking a networking class. It’s technically the continuation of another networking class I took 3 semesters ago or so I am hoping it all comes back to me.
- I got a new mouse! I had my RedDragon M901 for over 5 years now and I loved that thing but the left mouse click was starting to get a little wonky. I tried to get another RedDragon mouse, the M913 but when I received it the left click was sticking to the point you couldn’t tell when you clicked. I returned that and decided to splurge a little and after a lot more research settled on the Corsair Scimitar Elite. All of the mice I have been talking about have had 12 side buttons but the Scimitar was the first I could set macros on and boy has it changed my gaming experience. Unfortunately there is no way to set the macros and all without windows but there are 3 profiles that save right to the mouse itself so once set you can change between them no matter what OS you’re running.
- Bo
- Whelp, I got COVID.
- Raspberry Pi Webcam – https://youtu.be/8fcbP7lEdzY
- https://thepihut.com/products/mounting-plate-for-high-quality-camera
- https://thepihut.com/products/raspberry-pi-high-quality-camera-lens
- https://thepihut.com/products/raspberry-pi-zero-camera-adapter
- https://www.raspberrypi.org/products/raspberry-pi-high-quality-camera/
- https://www.raspberrypi.org/products/raspberry-pi-zero-w/
- https://github.com/geerlingguy/pi-webcam
- A Steam Link Raspberry Pi 4 – https://youtu.be/6WRLlAkTbBY
THE NEWS:
- Tony – The new Raspberry Pi Pico has been launched, this is a $4 microcontroller from the Pi Foundation
- Someone just ported Android 10 to RISC-V architecture
- Ubuntu Booting on M1 Mac
- Asahi Linux will benefit. Their target now is GPU reverse engineering. Specifically this is the work of Alyssa Rosenzweig whose done a lot of work on the Panfrost driver for Mali and Bifrost GPUs
- The progress is… drawing a triangle on the screen. While it seems small, the impact of this is huge. It was done with all original, open source, code and signifies a big step forward for the platform.
- Flatpak 1.10.0 is released
- Downloading the app lists will become much faster
- The change is helped in big part by not downloading everything, but simply downloading what’s available only for your architecture. In the test Alexander shows in his blog, this resulted in a reduction by almost 2/3
- Ubuntu Making Home Folders Private in 21.04
- Project Lenix from CloudLinux Gets a Name
- AlmaLinux
- Free RHEL up to 16 licenses per account…
- Valve Will Continue Their Linux Investment
- Linux – We’re continuing to invest in technology that improves game compatibility and performance through Steam Play. We’re also putting together new ways for prospective users to get into Linux gaming and experience these improvements.
- Chrome Cutting off API Access to Everyone but Themselves. Sync No Longer Available.
SECURITY UPDATE:
- IPFS (Interplanetary File System)
- Originally created back in 2015
- The purpose is, like Bittorrent, to make file storage distributed to increase the resilience of the web by allowing people that opt into IPFS to store little bits of data they’ve seen to then share it to someone else geographically close to them to make it so that even if the main website goes down, the content can still be accessed.
- To become one of the IPFS content sharers, enable the Local Node option
- To simply make use of IPFS, just enable IPFS and ensure you’re using a third-party gateway.
- The way I see it, Google’s AMP is the main competitor.
- Brave is the first browser to support it
- It’s as simple as turning a toggle on in Settings.
- You can easily choose to be a node the first time you access IPFS content. It’s a simple yes or no.
- Brave asks if you want to enable the IPFS local daemon.
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
- Our next episode will be at 2 pm Central US time on February 7, 2021.
- Get the show time converted to your time zone!
Wrap-up:
