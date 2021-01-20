mintCast 352.5 – One Night with Ulyssa (mp3)
1:48 Linux Innards
25:19 Vibrations from the Ether
49:08 Check This Out
1:01:44 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, we talk about the first 24 hours with Linux Mint 20.1
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
LINUX INNARDS:
- Leo
- Issue where the default refresh rate went from 144hz to 60hz. Just a quick display configuration to fix it.
- Possibly OBS issues
- Here’s my journey with LM 20.1 and kernel 5.8
- Joe
- Upgraded my main laptop, the GE72-6QD with nvidia gtx 960m hybrid graphics. Very smooth update process using the update manager
- I was pleasantly surprised at the reboot speed. It was up and running in seconds
- Hybrid graphics worked perfectly on reboot with no need to fall back to the intel drivers to get things running
- Everything else seemed very incremental and nothing really stood out to me as new or innovative
- It just worked and I am happy with the upgrade especially considering that i use this machine on a regular basis for work.
- Tony
- So I upgraded my Dell E7440 which is my main portable PC with a 128Gb SSD and 16Gb RAM that has been running Mint 20 since the release last summer.
- I think the world and his wife must have been downloading the upgrade because it was a little slow to download all the files about 10-15 minutes, but once downloaded the install was very fast, rebooted and I have a working Mint 20.1 Mate system all ready to go.
- I’ve had a little play with Hypnotix and it’s not bad at all, a lot of non english channels but a few that look interesting from the US. Could be a useful tool for people on the road without access to a TV, but a good internet connection, like a road trip with the Kids.
- Josh
- Been using Mint 20.1 on my 2010 Macbook Pro and it has been great. The new apps Hypnotix and Web Apps have been really cool! I can’t wait to upgrade my desktop to make full use of them! Oh also easy mute microphone shortcut FTW!
- I finally got the prompt to upgrade my Linux Mint 20 to 20.1. It worked with no issues at all and I am actually writing this on that desktop!
- I got to check out the hypnotix app a bit and it’s really cool. I can get a lot of the channels that I can get on my antenna and more. It’s got a lot of news channels so that is nice including the weather channel. I am going to keep looking into this app for more channels in the future.
- Web Apps the application that makes websites into somewhat of a native application for linux mint is equally as amazing! I can now have many websites just pinned to my panel to just click and pop open. I love the nice clean look of the “apps” personally.
VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER:
- Glen
- Hank Barta
- Randall Routh
- Phil
- stan reichardt
- Brad Alexander
CHECK THIS OUT!
- Leo
- Josh H
- PigZ: (pronounced pig-zee) is a re-implementation of gzip but takes advantage of multithreaded processors. I went from over 1 hour with gzip to under 30 minutes to create a .img.gz backup of my /dev/sda partition. To install pigz on Linux Mint you need to add the universe repository ppa and then “sudo apt install pigz”.
- Midnight Commander: A terminal based ncurses file manager. It is fully mouse aware and can even change permissions and ownership of files and directories. To install Midnight Commander all you have to do is either go to the mint software manager and look it up or “sudo apt install mc” in the terminal.
- Joe
- Tony
- This is a video from Explaining Computers, on Linux for an old laptop. It talks about the Eee PC 901 so really old. I’ve not watched it yet but it looks interesting. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJcWcQ8ew6Q
Wrap-up:
- Joe – www.Tllts.org, www.linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected]
- Bo – undercastnetwork.com , YouTube Undercast Collective
- Moss – Peaceful Hippo, It’s Moss, MeWe, @bardictriad on Twitter, blogs on Peaceful Hippo, LinuxQuestions.org, and Dreamwidth, music on Bandcamp and my YouTube channel or Robert Warren’s channel, [email protected], [email protected], Sponsus!!
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Occasional Blog https://tony-hughes.blogspot.com/, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Tony Watts – [email protected], Echoes of Savages (band)
- Josh Hawk – [email protected], @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites.
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, [email protected], linuxuserspace.show and you can get your five minute news digest at Full Circle Weekly News
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio editing, Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, and Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS