mintCast 352 – Repredictability (mp3)
1:41 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
33:10 News
1:02:08 Security Update
1:08:04 Outro
First up, in our Wanderings, I’ve been playing with Docker, Joe got a 1up, Tony bundles up again, and Josh re-predicts
Then in the news, Linux Mint 20.1 is here, the M1 gets closer, Firefox gets a facelift and Project Lenix makes more progress
In security, what’s going on with Qt6?
BI-WEEKLY WANDERINGS:
- Leo
- My focus has been at work and editing Linux User Space these past couple of weeks.
- I am finally going to put Aaron’s Docker compose file to good use to get a long term Gitea instance now that my NAS is settled and running well.
- Joe
- Got the screen adapter for the Arcade1Up machine. Still need to finish putting it together
- 3d printed a part for listener Dustin for a pair of headphones that I had sent him.
- Had to switch to pla for the print
- Happy to say that it printed perfectly and seemed very sturdy using the gcode that I had used before for the same print
- Sad to say that this means that I need to go back to tweaking the settings for PETG. Slow it down even more and see if that gets the prints to turn out right
- Was able to fix the Samsung Galaxy Gear S3 Frontier watch with a 15 dollar part from ebay
- I had purchased a broken motherboard for the watch that was only supposed to have issues with the heart rate sensor and the pedometer so that I could verify that the screen was working correctly
- The screen does work and most of the functions on the watch itself works as well
- Thought that I got lucky and the pedometer and the heart rate monitor were correct. I verified that the heart rate monitor was working by comparing it to my other watch and everything seemed to be fine. I did see that the number of steps were being counted but when I compared it to my phone over the course of the day the number on the watch was lower than the phone. This should not be the case it should be the other way around.
- Then i found out that the watch was showing that i was going up and down stairs all day so i ordered another one and will be getting it soon in order to do another fix
- I am giving my other watch to my wife to see if she likes it or not. If not, I will probably sell it.
- Got a family portrait coming in a few months. The pictures were taken for it
- We won a raffle for it but there was still a lot of cost involved because we wanted the larger size because it comes with a couple of extra 10 inch paintings that we can send to the rest of the family
- Way more money than i wanted to pay but with my eldest child turning 18 I really want to get it done whilst the kids have no choice in the matter
- But it is a rather large expense for me and I don’t want to go through that same company in order to get the frame
- I could really use some suggestions and knowledge on framing. If you have any knowledge on the subject please advise me on the best way to frame a museum quality painting, please email me [email protected]
- Tony Hughes
- Not a lot going on here as we went into another stay at home order right after New Year, so I have been baking, modeling and watching other people modeling on YouTube.
- On a good note regarding the Virus, my wife has now had the FULL vaccination as she works in the critical care department of our local hospital in an admin role. She was lucky to get her second dose just before they changed it to be 12 weeks after the first, the day after she had her second injection. This will reduce my risk considerably given where she works.
- On the Diecast modeling as it is winter and my paintshop is in the garage which is not heated. So I have mainly been preparing models for the paint stage so dismantling them, drilling and taping the posts ready for reassembly and paint stripping then storing for later paint and reassembly. I will also print the decals needed for those models that require them at the reassembly stage.
- Very quiet Linux wise although last night I installed the Mint 20.1 upgrade onto my main Laptop which we will be talking about later.
- Josh Hawk
- First to clarify my predictions.
- 1. Linux phones will double in number and power in 2021.
- What I mean by number is the amount of phones on the market.
- What I mean by power is a benchmark score would be doubled.
- Only to include phones that use an official Linux kernel.
- 2. All mainstream cable tv channels will switch to apps.
- I know they all have apps now but what I meant was they will all have an app that requires a monthly subscription to access. Such as Discovery+ and the likes.
- I do not mean that cable tv will die and only have apps with subscriptions but will have cable tv broadcasts and the option to use their streaming service with a small monthly fee.
- 3. Firefox will be given to the community.
- I don’t think that would be a totally bad thing depending on who picked up the code base.
- 1. Linux phones will double in number and power in 2021.
- I put a poll on the mintcast group asking what distro I should use for a year long run on my main laptop. The consensus was Arch Linux and I have been working since then to get it installed and functional on that laptop. I have the base system installed at this point and it boots but no desktop yet because I cannot get wifi connection even though I had it on the live usb. I am working with cryptodan and londoner on the issue. Finally I got WIFi working and I got to install my desktop (Cinnamon of course). I actually had to use nmcli to finally connect to wifi instead of iwd that I was using but was not working. Once I got WiFi working it was a few simple installs and I had a desktop but I did run into one more issue. After installing the desktop and lightdm I was greeted with “Failed to load light display manager” and found out I needed what was called the lightdm-gtk-greeter and then it would load the login screen.
- I have been working on my HP server at my parents house. I had to replace 3 drives that must have been damaged in shipping and learn how to set up hardware RAID. I finally got openSUSE Leap 15.2 installed but the wifi card I was using to install would not work once openSUSE Leap 15.2 was installed. I have since ordered some ethernet over powerline adapters to see if that solves my internet woes. The powerline ethernet was the plan all along but I was just wanting to get the system set up at least and I had the wifi usb dongle already so I figured i’d use that till it didn’t work.
- First to clarify my predictions.
THE NEWS:
- Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa Released: Cinnamon, MATE, XFCE
- Hector Martin Getting Closer to M1 Linux Support
- Firefox Is In for a Makeover
- Project Lenix, a Real Alternative – An Interview with Igor Seletskiy
- File This Under “It’s about time:”
SECURITY UPDATE:
Announcements:
- Our next show will be Sunday, January 24th, at 2pm Central US Time.
- Get the showtime converted to your time zone!
Wrap-up:
- Joe – www.Tllts.org, www.linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected]
- Bo – undercastnetwork.com , YouTube Undercast Collective
- Moss – Peaceful Hippo, It’s Moss, MeWe, @bardictriad on Twitter, blogs on Peaceful Hippo, LinuxQuestions.org, and Dreamwidth, music on Bandcamp and my YouTube channel or Robert Warren’s channel, [email protected], [email protected], Sponsus!!
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Occasional Blog https://tony-hughes.blogspot.com/, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Tony Watts – [email protected], Echoes of Savages (band)
- Josh Hawk – [email protected], @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites.
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, [email protected], linuxuserspace.show and you can get your five minute news digest at Full Circle Weekly News
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio editing, Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, and Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS