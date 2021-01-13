mintCast 352 – Repredictability (mp3)

I don’t think that would be a totally bad thing depending on who picked up the code base.

I put a poll on the mintcast group asking what distro I should use for a year long run on my main laptop. The consensus was Arch Linux and I have been working since then to get it installed and functional on that laptop. I have the base system installed at this point and it boots but no desktop yet because I cannot get wifi connection even though I had it on the live usb. I am working with cryptodan and londoner on the issue. Finally I got WIFi working and I got to install my desktop (Cinnamon of course). I actually had to use

nmcli

to finally connect to wifi instead of

iwd

that I was using but was not working. Once I got WiFi working it was a few simple installs and I had a desktop but I did run into one more issue. After installing the desktop and lightdm I was greeted with “Failed to load light display manager” and found out I needed what was called the

lightdm-gtk-greeter

and then it would load the login screen.